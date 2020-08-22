HARKER ISLAND — Duck hunters may now apply for a permit in the National Park Service’s lottery system for a duck blind at Cape Lookout National Seashore.
NPS Cape Lookout Superintendent Jeff West announced Aug. 13 the NPS is continuing its lottery system to determine the initial order for applicants to select the location for their hunting blinds. The duck blind lottery will be a two-step process in order to meet coronavirus safety measures.
Interested hunters should first register for the lottery on the website recreation.gov. Applicants can create their accounts prior to the lottery date, as the site will not go live until Tuesday.
The second step will be selecting duck blind locations. The selection will occur at the NPS Harkers Island Visitor Center during a scheduled appointment time awarded through the lottery.
The lottery will take place online at recreation.gov from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday. Applicants must pay a $10 registration fee to enter the lottery, and payment may be made online by credit card.
Recreation.gov will randomly select the lottery order and notify the selectees by email. Selectees will receive their appointment times by email. Appointments will be scheduled in 15-minute increments from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.
Friday, applicants for duck blinds should arrive at the Harkers Island Visitor Center at their scheduled times as assigned to select their location for their blind(s), complete permit paperwork and pay their permit fees. Applicants must bring a valid state driver’s license or identification card, a North Carolina hunting license and a signed federal duck stamp or E-stamp receipt. Those without all the above documents will not be issued a permit and forfeit their scheduled lottery appointment.
Applicants may select a maximum of two blinds. There is a $50.00 permit fee for the first blind and a $25.00 fee for the second.
Those not selected during the lottery or who can’t make their scheduled appointment time may come to the Harkers Island Visitor Center on a first-come, first-served basis beginning Monday, Aug. 31.
Commercial waterfowl hunting guides must also obtain a commercial use authorization permit to conduct business activities in a national park. New for 2020 is a CUA business permit established just for waterfowl season. The permit will run from Tuesday, Sept. 15 through Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. The cost for this permit is a $75 application fee and a permit fee of $237.50.
Guides should contact NPS Business Manager Katherine Cushinberry by phone at 252-838-8899 to obtain an application and permit.
Guides with this permit may advertise they are an authorized hunting guide for Cape Lookout National Seashore. Those caught guiding without a CUA permit may be prosecuted and lose lottery/hunting privileges for a minimum of two years.
