- Beaufort resident arrested, charged with sexual exploitation of minor
- Havelock man charged in Atlantic Beach shooting Sunday; victim in stable condition
- County Board of Education approves 2022-23 school calendar
- McIntyre announces resignation as executive director of NC Seafood Festival
- Longtime member Larry Baldwin resigns from county beach commission in latest shakeup of panel
- Pine Knoll Shores urges residents to take steps to limit attracting coyotes
- Nelson Taylor, III, 93; service Feb. 11
- Emerald Isle plans to nominate resident to fill new vacancy on county beach commission
- Christy Piner, 46; service Feb. 8
- Emerald Isle eyes July 4 laser light show in town with regional fireworks display on mainland
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Big Brother is at it again (23)
- Carteret County reports highest positivity of pandemic at 23.5% (18)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Please ... stay in the moment! (17)
- Love Is Photo Contest (15)
- Environment North Carolina kicks off statewide renewable energy campaign (12)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR:The enormous cost of lockdowns (12)
- Carteret County reports 2 more deaths, 337 new COVID cases Friday (11)
- Officials report road flooding events due to high tides on the rise in Carteret County (10)
- Carteret County reports 2 COVID deaths Wednesday as percent positivity reaches highest rate of pandemic (8)
- Peletier board to discuss contract with county for sheriff’s deputy to patrol town (8)
- Active cases go up in Carteret County as positivity rate remains high (8)
- EDITORIAL: Boats and trailers - the next challenge (8)
- Beaufort officials, consultants want local input on resilience program as town faces threats from climate change (7)
- County schools to switch to remote learning Tuesday, Wednesday due to increase in COVID-19 cases (7)
- EDITORIAL: Progressive case against vouchers ignores history (6)
- White House launches website for free at-home rapid tests, announces plans to distribute free N95 masks (6)
- Tillis secures funding from bipartisan infrastructure package for ACE projects, including $1.59M in Carteret County (5)
- Another Cape Carteret Trail segment opens along north side of Highway 24; eventual 3.1-mile path at about two-thirds complete (5)
- EDITORIAL: N.C. Supreme Court recusal request is a political issue for Justice Ervin (5)
- Child fatality, protection teams address need for improved services to reduce deaths (4)
- Health department to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Saturdays in February (4)
- Board of education votes again to keep masks optional in schools after surge in cases subsides (4)
- Emerald Isle board OKs temporary vegetation removal rules aimed at improving protection of dunes (4)
- Emerald Isle commissioners to take early public comments on 2022-23 budget Tuesday night (3)
- Cedar Point board approves 2 long-planned residential subdivisions (3)
- EDITORIAL: Supreme Court decision ignores political reality (3)
- EDITORIAL: Closure of classrooms provides opportunities (3)
- Newport council appoints Jeanne Benedict, wife of late Councilman Bob Benedict, to finish out term (3)
- Normile out, Watson in as Emerald Isle representative on county beach commission (3)
- DMF to hold peer review of striped mullet stock assessment Feb. 8-9 (2)
- Atlantic Beach council gives Festiva green light to plan new Peppertree buildings (2)
- Longtime member Larry Baldwin resigns from county beach commission in latest shakeup of panel (2)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: They need to be careful with what they demand (2)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: What is going on? (2)
- Emerald Isle solicits designs for townwide mini library project (2)
- EDITORIAL: Cooper’s support of choice is a political calculation (2)
- EDITORIAL: John Capps, a life well lived (1)
- Former West volleyball standout Tulevech helps lead Lafayette seniors to banner campaign (1)
- CCC truck driving program gets boost to help students through scholarship donation (1)
- Newport employee pay study continues with results expected by May (1)
- Emerald Isle plans to nominate resident to fill new vacancy on county beach commission (1)
- Fisheries service accepting input on experimental black sea bass pots (1)
- Ferry division partnering with NC Works to hold career fair in Morehead City Wednesday (1)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: What is really going on?! (1)
