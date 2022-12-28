NEWPORT — As New Year’s Day nears, a tradition that is familiar to many county families is serving fresh collards at the dinner table.
While freezing temperatures over the Christmas weekend impacted some of the plants, county farmers growing the popular green leafy vegetable, like Alan Willis, owner of Willis Farms in Newport, said his bumper crop survived and is available for those wanting to ring in the new year with the traditional dish.
Willis said the cold can actually help the flavor of winter collards.
“The freezing weather can bleach out some of the color, but the flavor is actually better because the cold makes collards taste sweeter,” Willis said Dec. 27. “We’ll probably have winter collards right up to early spring.”
Joe Merrell with JW Merrell Farms in Beaufort said he, too, has a large crop of collards, and they survived the freezing temperatures over Christmas weekend and the first part of the week.
“They look a little wilted and bleached, but they’ll come out of that in a couple of weeks,” he said Dec. 27. “The cold does help the collards taste sweeter. We should have winter collards through March.”
Garner Farms in Newport also grows a limited supply of collards because they close down much of their operations following the farm’s fall festival and corn maze in October. However, Sherri Garner said they do grow some collards and will fill orders by calling ahead.
“We also sell a lot of pre-cooked collards, which is very popular,” Garner said.
For those wanting to purchase collards, Willis said his stand will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through New Year’s Eve. They are closed New Year’s Day and will be open next week. He is charging $1 per pound.
Merrell said his farm will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through New Years Eve. He is closed New Year’s Day. He is charging $1.50 per pound or $22 for a 20-pound crate. In addition, 10 pounds and up can be purchased at $1.30 per pound.
Garner said her farm sells frozen pre-cooked collards for $9 per quart. The farm sells fresh collard heads for $4 per head and whole collards are $1.50 per pound. Those wanting to purchase should call ahead at 252-223-5283 and arrange a time to come out.
As for the reason collards are such a popular Southern dish for New Year’s Day, Merrell said, “I have always heard you have black-eyed peas for good luck and collards for prosperity.”
According to Medical News Today, collard greens are a great source of several vitamins, including vitamin A, vitamin C, calcium and vitamin K. They are also rich in iron, B-6 and magnesium.
There are many ways to cook collards, and the greens are commonly used in Southern braises and stews. They’ve also become increasingly popular to use as wraps.
For Merrell, he said, “Daddy uses turkey broth and turkey bacon to cook them. A lot of people like to use fat back. Some people cook them with olive oil.”
Garner said she actually freezes her collards before she cooks them, then thaws them.
“Once you start boiling the water they start melting,” she said.
Rusty Dunnavant of Atlantic Beach, who was purchasing collards Dec. 20 from Willis Farms to have for Christmas and New Year, said, “If you put just enough country ham in while you’re cooking them they come out some kind of good.”
According to Southern Living, to keep the Southern tradition, collard greens are prepared with pork. For those who don’t eat pork, olive oil can be substituted for bacon drippings and a smoked turkey wing can replace smoked ham.
They suggest cooking collard greens “low and slow in a stockpot” with bold, smoky ingredients to boost the flavor. Collards usually take a few hours to simmer.
Other suggestions while simmering the collards in broth include adding apple cider vinegar, sugar and red pepper flakes. The vinegar adds a tangy flavor.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
