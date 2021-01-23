Big Rock Career Center nears completion

MOREHEAD CITY — A new career center that will offer one-stop opportunities to job seekers is nearing completion at Carteret Community College.
The $1.28 million Big Rock Career Center will house NCWorks and CCC classes and services in the same building at Arendell and Banks streets. A former shopping center complex, the facility is expected to open the first of February.
The center will offer job seekers and employers one location focused on success and career coaching, job placement, skill development, access to workforce training, resume and interview assistance and military/veterans assistance.
“Having NCWorks and the college’s programs located in the Big Rock Career Center will strengthen the collaboration between these two agencies,” CCC Corporate and Community Education Vice President Perry Harker said Wednesday. “Both are focused on helping improve students’ opportunities to career-focused workforce training, greater access to career advising, assisting students (to) find good paying jobs and helping employers find skilled workers.”
Mr. Harker added that the location of the facility on Arendell Street will allow the college and NCWorks to be more visible to the community and provide space and resources for local businesses to promote job opportunities and recruit employees. All NCWorks personnel are currently housed at 309 Commerce Ave., about a mile from campus.
“We are very excited about the move and the many opportunities for students and our community,” he said.
NCWorks Career Center Manager Lindsay Gress agreed the move was a win-win for her agency and the college, as well as a benefit to those looking for jobs and employers.
“Strengthening our partnership with Carteret Community College and relocating the NCWorks Career Center on campus and the heavily traveled Arendell Street allows us to reach more of the community and share our services with job seekers and businesses while connecting talent to jobs,” she said. “The positive impact on individuals searching for work and businesses recruiting talent would not be successful without the generous support from local businesses.”
The college purchased the 6,376-square-foot building and 0.286-acre tract in 2017 for $365,970 to create the center. Funds for the purchase of the property came from the college’s Carteret County-derived capital budget and its foundation, the nonprofit fundraising arm of the college.
The total cost of the building renovations, furniture, equipment and technology is $1.28 million. Funds for the facility come from $291,386, in county capital appropriations, $242,100 in CCC institutional funds, a $50,000, Wells Fargo grant and $696,756 in foundation donations and pledges.
The project got a big financial boost in January 2020 thanks to a $200,000 donation from the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament Foundation, which is the reason the center was named after the organization.
The newly renovated facility has a large reception area that will contain several computers for job searches, three CCC classrooms, offices, a veterans’ services area, a large conference room, interview rooms where employers can talk with candidates and more.
Services that will be available at the career center include:
- Public access to computers and the internet.
- Information on local labor market, prevailing wages, tax credits and more.
- Listing of job openings.
- Job applicant screening and qualified candidate referrals.
- Space for applicant and group interviews.
- Reference library.
- Mock interview room with video capture for coaching.
- Employee training resources.
- Layoff/closure prevention services for employers and transitional services for employees.
- Job fair services.
- Employer workshops on a variety of topics.
- Negotiating customized training programs tailored to industry needs.
- Career coaches.
- Success coaches.
- Reentry council.
Those wanting more information about the Big Rock Career Center can visit carteret.edu/student-services/career-center/.
