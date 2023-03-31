BEAUFORT — A crash involving an East Carteret High School (ECHS) special needs bus sent three people to the hospital Thursday afternoon.
Jennifer Johnson, chief communications officer for the school system, said one student, the bus driver and a bus monitor were treated at the scene, then transported to the hospital to be checked out. All three were later released, with no specific information on their injuries.
Johnson said the accident happened about 3:10 p.m. in front of the high school. The ECHS bus had the green light and was exiting the school when a truck hit the bus in the side, according to Johnson.
“The bus had seven students from various schools onboard,” she said.
The bus was damaged but still drivable and was removed from the site of the crash.
Johnson thanked first-responders for assisting administrators and school personnel at the scene. The school was operating on a regular schedule Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.