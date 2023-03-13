BEAUFORT - The lineup for the 33rd Beaufort Music Festival has been announced, with organizers promising a weekend full of musical acts for all ages.
The festival is scheduled for May 19 to May 20 at Gallants Channel and will kick off with Brooke & Nick at 5 p.m., followed by Saxsquatch at 6 p.m. John "Papa" Gros will take the stage at 7:40 p.m., and Andy Frasco & The U.N. will close out the night with a performance at 9:20 p.m.
Saturday's lineup will start off with Harvey Street Co. at 12 p.m., followed by The Green Room at 1:10 p.m., Blue Footed Boobies at 2:20 p.m., Sam Burchfield & The Scoundrels at 3:45 p.m., The Tan & Sober Gentlemen at 5:25 p.m., Karl Denson's Tiny Universe at 7:05 p.m., and Grace Potter will close out the festival with a performance at 9 p.m.
General admission tickets for the weekend are $75, and single day tickets will be available for purchase starting March 17th at BeaufortMusicFestival.com.
Children 16 and under will be admitted for free.
Those looking for a more luxurious experience may purchase VIP tickets for $275, which includes to a dedicated viewing area with an open beer and wine bar, bathrooms and catering by Promise Land Market.
Beaufort Music Festival is a volunteer-run event hosted by Beaufort Arts and Music, Inc., a non-profit organization, and has been held in May for more than 30 years.
In 2019, the festival moved to the Gallants Channel location, an annex area situated near Gallants Point and owned by the N.C. Maritime Museum.
The festival is open to all ages and will also feature beer gardens, food trucks and a family area with activities for children.
Money raised will be used for future festivals and to support music and art-focused children's programs, the Boys and Girls Club and community issues such as the Crystal Coast Restaurant Workers COVID-19 Relief Fund.
For more information, email organizers at info@beaufortartsmusic.org or visit their website at beaufortmusicfestival.com.
