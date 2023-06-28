ATLANTIC BEACH — After eight consecutive elections to two-year terms as mayor of Atlantic Beach – many of those without competition – A.B. “Trace” Cooper will not seek reelection this year.
Mayor Cooper, first elected in 2007, made the announcement in an email to the newspaper Tuesday.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve our beach as mayor since 2007,” he said. “I’m proud of what we have accomplished during my 16 years in office and I’m excited to see what the next leader of Atlantic Beach brings to the table.
“As much as I have loved serving our town, I need to focus more on my business interests and have more time to spend with my family.”
The mayor, whose grandfather Alfred B. Cooper, was a modern-day founding father of the town, has lived in Atlantic Beach all his life and has been an attorney and a developer. He said he’s confident Atlantic Beach has a bright future as a place to live, do business and vacation.
“The town of Atlantic Beach was in good hands before I was elected,” he said. “The town will be in good hands after the next election. Since our town was founded, we’ve been fortunate to have smart, talented individuals who cared enough about their beach to serve on our various town boards and I don’t expect that to change.”
In addition to strong leaders, Atlantic Beach is fortunate to have world-class professionals leading and working in town departments, Cooper said.
“During my eight terms in office, I’ve learned how government works at the local, state and federal levels,” he added. “I have been behind the scenes in a lot of governments, and I know that our team in Atlantic Beach is as good as it gets.
“I would love to take credit for the progress AB has made over the years that I’ve been working for the town, but that credit belongs to the town staff. They taught me everything I know about local government, and they’ll do the same for the next mayor. That means we’ll be in good hands.”
During his long tenure as mayor, Cooper has served in many other positions. He’s been a member and chair of the Carteret County Beach Commission, member and chair of the Carteret County Tourism Development Authority, a member and executive committee member of the N.C. Coastal Resources Commission, and a member and chair of the Transportation Advisory Committee for the Downeast Rural Planning Organization.
“As with my experience in Atlantic Beach, it’s been great to serve with committed leaders in these other organizations,” he said.
Cooper will be mayor for six more months.
“I plan to push hard to keep our town moving forward,” he said.
One key project – which Mayor Cooper initiated – is renovation and improvement of the historic oceanfront boardwalk, long the heart of the town, in the Circle Development District.
The town selected an architectural firm, KUTONOTUK of Charlottesville, Va., in an international design competition, and has been buying additional property along the boardwalk to make the project possible.
It includes a central public park, labeled the Alfred B. Cooper Park, with a grove of live oak trees, as well as a pavilion structure with an upper deck for its roof.
On the west end of the boardwalk, the town plans to build a new bathhouse with parking, a splash pad, a dune playground area and other features. The east end is to include physical fitness features.
Candidates can file for 2023 municipal elections, including Atlantic Beach, between Friday, July 7 and Friday, July 21. The elections will be Tuesday, Nov. 7.
