WASHINGTON, D.C. — A preliminary report issued Thursday by the National Transportation Safety Board states that two passengers on a Maule MT-7-235 airplane that crashed off the coast near Emerald Isle March 23 are presumed dead.
The plane, N899ZZ, was destroyed when it crashed into the ocean, according to the report. Although initial reports from the U.S. Coast Guard said the crash was near Emerald Isle, about 13 miles off Bogue Inlet, the NTSB report notes the crash occurred near Swansboro.
Two people were aboard the airplane, a pilot and a passenger. Neither have been named or found.
According to the report, the “pilot held a private pilot certificate for single-engine airplanes with an instrument rating.”
“According to fuel receipts and the manager of the Orangeburg Municipal Airport in South Carolina, the airplane and pilot were based” at that airport, the report states, and “at 6:30 p.m. (on March 23) the pilot added about 40 gallons of fuel.”
Preliminary radar data provided by the Federal Aviation Administration revealed the pilot departed Orangeburg at 6:35 p.m., landed at the Mt. Pleasant, S.C., airport at 7:05 p.m., then took off for Michael J. Smith Field Airport in Beaufort at 7:50 p.m., the report states.
According to the report, the route of the flight was primarily over the ocean and the course and altitude showed “little deviation until about 11:02 p.m., when the flight track showed a right turn to the southeast.”
The airplane continued in a rapidly descending right-turning spiral until radar contact was lost, the report states.
U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point air traffic control subsequently attempted to contact the pilot several times after radar contact was lost but no response was received, the report states.
According to the U.S. Coast Guard, via the report, small debris fragments were found in the ocean but no major components have been found.
The report adds that according to FAA records, “the pilot completed the FAA basic medical certification on April 15, 2019. The pilot's most recent third-class FAA medical certificate was issued on September 7, 2016, where the pilot reported (they) had accumulated 179 hours of total flight time.”
The most recent annual inspection of the plane was Aug. 29, 2019, according to the report.
The Coast Guard suspended its search for the plane and its passengers the night of March 24 after searching 676.3 square miles over air, sea and land.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
