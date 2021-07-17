BEAUFORT — The N.C. Department of Public Instruction announced Thursday Allison Dees is the 2021 N.C. Association of Career and Technical Education’s Administrator of the Year for the southeast region.
Ms. Dees is the Carteret County school system’s director of career and technical education, or CTE.
Lee O’Neal, southeast regional coordinator for CTE with the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, announced the selection. In a tweet by Ms. O’Neal, she mentioned Ms. Dees’ “outstanding CTE leadership” and congratulated her.
Ms. Dees, in a press release issued Thursday about the selection, said, “I am very honored to represent the Southeast Region. There are so many outstanding directors in the SE and coming out of the year we have had I am humbled to be selected by my peers.”
The NCACTE State Administrator of the Year will be named in the spring at a conference in Pinehurst.
Carteret County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson congratulated Ms. Dees on her accomplishment.
“We are truly blessed to have talented and dedicated leaders like Mrs. Dees in our school system,” he said. “Mrs. Dees works tirelessly supporting our students and teachers. She has worked hard to develop relationships with local businesses, creating opportunities for our students to participate in exciting internships. It comes as no surprise to me that her passion for our students was recognized by her peers across the region.”
The mission of CTE is to empower students to be successful citizens, workers and leaders in a global economy. Programs are designed to contribute to the broad educational achievement of students, including basic skills such as reading, writing and mathematics, as well as their ability to work independently and as part of a team. Students must think creatively, solve problems and utilize technology.
Whether students plan to further their education in community colleges, technical schools, four-year colleges and universities, receive on-the-job training or pursue careers in the military, CTE is designed as the first step in a pathway toward productive employment and citizenship.
