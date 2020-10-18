Board to vote on rezoning requests
Cape Carteret commissioners will hold a special meeting Monday at 6 p.m. to vote on rezoning requests for property at 106 and 108 Manatee St.
To join the meeting virtually, visit gotomeet.me/TOCC/board-of-commissioners-meeting. To join by phone, call 646-749-3122 and enter access code 331-708-837, followed by the # sign. When prompted for the audio pin, press the # sign again.
The board held the required public hearing on the proposals to rezone the tracts from B10 and R13, respectively, to B20, Monday, but could not vote because of a state law that requires a 24-hour delay before voting on issues discussed during hearings conducted electronically.
Those interested have until noon Monday, Oct. 19 to submit additional comments in writing. They should be sent to Town Clerk Heather Leffingwell at hleffingwell@capecarteret.org.
The B10 zone is for office and professional uses, B20 is for retail and shopping center and R13 is for residences on lots of at least 13,500 square feet.
Planning board meets Monday
The Newport Planning Board is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the town hall boardroom on Howard Boulevard.
The meeting is open to the public, and state restrictions on public gatherings will be followed.
AB Board of Adjustment set to meet
The Atlantic Beach Board of Adjustment is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the town hall boardroom at 125 West Fort Macon Road.
The meeting is open to the public and will be available online via Zoom. Anyone who wants to attend the meeting online may find a link at the town website, atlanticbeach-nc.com.
Beaufort planners to meet Monday
Beaufort Planning Board will consider a rezoning request and a special-use permit when it convenes at 6 p.m. Monday.
Then panel will meet virtually via Zoom. To join the meeting, use the link zoom.us/j/95786378320?pwd=Qy82Vm01YlRVSjR0a1RoZUhZTDAzUT09.
The board will host a public hearing for the rezoning request for 1205 Lennoxville Road. Owner F and G Management would like to shift the property from B-1 (general business) district to the TCA (townhomes, condominiums and apartments) district. According to the agenda packet, the request would require an amendment to the future land-use map.
The board will also consider a special-use permit request from Austin Vet Clinic for a kennel and indoor/outdoor operations at 102 Professional Park Drive and 1975 Live Oak St.
Other items on the agenda for Monday include an update on road and sidewalk projects in town, approval of the Aug. 17 meeting minutes and approval of the meeting calendar for 2021.
MHC planners meeting set
The Morehead City Planning Board will hold its regular monthly meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom.
The board will consider a request submitted by John Ballou Jr. to amend the Unified Development Ordinance to adjust the definitions for “manufactured home park” and “recreation vehicle,” to add a definition for “recreational vehicle, park model,” to add a subsection allowing recreational vehicles to be located within manufactured home parks and to amend a subsection to clarify requirements for temporary and permanent recreational vehicles located within special flood hazard areas.
