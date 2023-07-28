BEAUFORT - Residents of Beaufort had an opportunity Thursday, July 27 to ask questions and hear updates from the police department during the quarterly "Chat with the Chief" program held at the town's Train Depot.
During the briefing, Police Chief Paul Burdette Jr. emphasized that Beaufort is a "very safe community" with overall crime numbers staying relatively low this quarter.
Reporting data shows the town had three sex offenses, 15 assaults, two burglaries, 16 larcenies and one motor vehicle theft.
Burdette noted in the three reported cases of sex offences, two were found to be unfounded and one involved a familial relationship, ruling out stranger violence.
Assaults and larceny also experienced slight increases over the first quarter, primarily due to shoplifting incidents in local establishments like Ace Hardware, Roses and CVS pharmacies.
Additionally, forgery has seen a slight uptick, attributed to the rise of online scams.
The department dealt with four cases of forgery from April to June, up from only two in the first quarter.
Burdette encouraged residents to be vigilant and regularly watch for signs of suspicious activity in their accounts.
"In the cases that we have, banks are able to intervene very quickly and prevent significant loss to their customers," Burdette said. "It's all about being timely, which the burden is really on you to make sure you're being your own advocate and making sure that you check your credit reports."
In regard to a popular telephone scam that claims a person has an arrest warrant, Burdette said his department will knock on your door, not call you to serve the warrant.
"So, there are a lot of scams out there," Burdette said. "People saying that you've missed jury duty, that you have a warrant for your arrest, and you can pay the fine. That's not how we operate."
Addressing town ordinances, Burdette mentioned previous campaigns focused on dog-related issues have led to a decrease in animal complaints. The majority of complaints this quarter were mostly related to wild animals such as raccoons and foxes.
Parking and noise complaints, often associated with increased activity during warmer months, were effectively managed through friendly communication between law enforcement and residents, according to Burdette.
The department logged only two use-of-force instances so far in the year.
In one incident shared by Burdette, officers "assisted somebody to the ground" to get them into custody. In both cases, Tasers were pointed at the subjects but not fired.
The topic of drug violations also arose during the briefing, indicating an increase in misdemeanor marijuana possession cases.
Burdette explained most resulted in cite-and-release procedures with few individuals facing jail time, depending on the circumstances.
Moving on to law enforcement activities, Burdette shared data on calls for service, foot patrols and business checks. The warmer weather has allowed officers to be more active, resulting in a higher number of foot patrols.
The discussion also touched on internal affairs investigations, with only one internal complaint for insubordination received this year.
The school resource officers (SRO) at the elementary, middle and Tiller schools received praise for their positive impact on the lives of Beaufort's young residents. The town's high school falls under county jurisdiction and is not included under the police department's SRO umbrella.
This has been the first year all 18 schools in the county have had an SRO.
"Jared Meyer, Paulo Ferreira and Scott Bullock have made a tremendous impact on the lives of our kids, and that's only a good thing," Burdette said. "Our kids are tender members of the population, and the impact and interaction that my school resource officers have is nothing short of amazing, how they're able to connect and communicate with our kids."
Another area of focus has been the department's efforts to maintain a visible presence and enforce regulations in local waters.
Despite facing staffing challenges in the past, the Marine Patrol has overcome obstacles this quarter by deploying additional officers during summer months.
Out of 26 patrols, six vessels were tagged for violations. The department responded to one rescue call for a capsized vessel and dealt with a call involving a group of kayakers harassing the horses within the Rachel Carson Reserve
"We were there within five minutes," Burdette said. "We found them. We talked to them. We educated them and were able to bring the situation to a close. Our philosophy here has always been education over enforcement."
The quarterly summary also recognized the exceptional act of heroism displayed June 1 by Sgt. Chris Burrows.
While off duty, Burrows intervened in a violent assault happening near his house in Newport, potentially saving his neighbor's life.
"I can't tell you how proud I am of him," Burdette said. "It's just a snapshot in understanding that we're never really off duty. When there's a marked police car in front of his house, for him to do nothing would have been tragic. And that's just not in his way. That's not how he's made. He's a good man and he did the right thing, and he should be celebrated for it."
Q and A with Beaufort Police Chief Paul Burdette Jr.
