WCFD handles back-to-back fire calls Wednesday

CEDAR POINT — The Western Carteret Fire Department had a busy afternoon Wednesday, responding to two fire calls back-to-back, the first near Peletier and the second about 6 to 7 miles away, near Bogue.
Both calls were for residential structure fires.
The first, called in at 3:28 p.m. near Peletier at 207 Brigantine Court, destroyed the kitchen, where it started, and caused extensive smoke and heat damage in all other rooms to which the doors were open, WCFD Chief Kevin Hunter said Wednesday.
He said the road is in the Silver Creek area, close to White Oak River.
The second call, at 4:56 p.m., for 109 Tootle Road, off Bogue Loop Road, came in while the department’s firefighters and fire trucks were still at the scene of the first one. The same personnel headed to Tootle Road.
It turned out to be a chimney fire – reported by the owner, who the chief said thought he saw flames – but the department used a thermal imaging device to determine there was no damage to the chimney or the rest of the home.
“It was a pretty crazy time for a couple of hours,” Chief Hunter said, and the firefighters were tired when the rush ended at about 6 p.m.
He said the home on Brigantine Court is repairable, but it will take extensive work to make it useable.
“The crews did a great job,” Chief Hunter said. “We did a quick, aggressive attack on the inside of the house and were able to get the flames knocked down in the kitchen in about 10 minutes so it didn’t spread to the rest of the house.”
He said he appreciated the help of fire departments from Swansboro, Emerald Isle, Broad and Gales Creek and Maysville, which sent a tanker in case more water was needed.
One person, the son of the owner, was at home at the time of the Brigantine fire, Chief Hunter said. He was not injured, nor were any of the firemen.
