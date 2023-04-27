CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point will work with the town’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9960 to create a job fair in coming weeks.
Bob Hardy, representing the post on VFW Road, said the idea was to have the fair in the post’s building in the timeframe of high school graduations, if not before.
Hardy said he often hears of young people seeking jobs and of employers looking to hire them, but the job-seekers and employers often don’t seem to connect. He added that the VFW post is trying to increase its outreach in the community.
Cedar Point commissioners, during their monthly meeting Tuesday night in the town hall off Sherwood Avenue, enthusiastically endorsed the idea, and Commissioner Josh Reilly agreed to work with the VFW to coordinate the event.
Also during the board’s meeting, Chad Hamrick, an Army veteran who is senior vice commander of the post, told commissioners and the public the post is transitioning to a more of a Cedar Point identity from a Swansboro identity, including changing signage. It has long been associated with Swansboro because it’s in that neighboring Onslow County town’s Zip code, 28584.
In other business during the meeting, commissioners voted 4-0 to end a former building owner’s lease in a building the town bought for a new recreation facility last year on Sherwood Avenue, across from the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department.
The town bought the building from L.A. Johnson, who had his construction company’s office in the structure. Mr. Johnson has been paying the town $950 a month since he sold the building. The lease was to expire in October, but Mr. Johnson no longer needs the rooms.
The lease, according to a motion by Commissioner Gary Bray, will expire at the end of April, but the board agreed to give Mr. Johnson additional time, if necessary, to remove items from the two rooms he has leased.
