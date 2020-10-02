Judge set to dismiss portion of MaST complaint

BEAUFORT — Superior Court Judge Josh Willey has agreed to dismiss part of a complaint, but allow part of the case to move forward regarding a lawsuit filed by a group of parents and students against the Carteret County Board of Education seeking enrollment of freshmen students this school year at the Marine Science and Technologies Early College High School.
The judge still has to sign off on the ruling.
Attorney Ann Paradis of Durham, who is representing MaST students and parents, said Friday she received an email Thursday from the judge.
“He is granting in part and denying in part the school board’s motion to dismiss,” she said. “Some of the plaintiffs in the case will be removed from our complaint. The only ones remaining will be the four students who applied to enter the school this year as freshmen.”
In addition to four freshmen and their parents, other students already enrolled at the school and their parents had signed on as plaintiffs.
Judge Willey, of New Bern, presided over a hearing, held remotely Monday over Webex, to hear a request and arguments to dismiss the complaint from Attorney Ken Soo of the Tharrington Smith Law Firm in Raleigh, representing the school board.
Ms. Paradis presented the counter arguments on behalf of 13 MaST students named as plaintiffs. Four of those students were applicants for the freshman class and will remain in the case under the judge’s ruling.
MaST parents filed an amended complaint and a motion for a preliminary injunction in early September seeking a court order to force enrollment of a freshman class. This came after the school board voted in June to not enroll one, citing budget concerns. Only already-enrolled sophomores and juniors comprise the school this year.
Ms. Paradis said she now plans to move forward with the preliminary injunction and hearing.
“We’ll be asking the judge to allow these students (the four freshmen) to enroll in school as soon as possible,” she said. “Usually these cases take a long time, and we can’t wait for two years for this to work its way through the court system to get these students in the school.”
School board attorney Neil Whitford, who is not representing the board for this case, said Friday in an email the court system alerted attorneys to the decision.
“…For the four remaining plaintiffs, all constitutional claims will be dismissed and all claims that MaST is being closed in violation of the school closure statute will be dismissed. The one issue remaining will be the claim that four students who applied as freshmen have the right to enforce the memorandum of understanding between the school system and community college as third party beneficiaries. This will not be official until the judge has signed and filed an order and likely that will not happen until next week,” he said.
“The judge’s order will not be a finding that the four students who remain as plaintiffs are entitled to enrollment at MaST,” he continued. “The order will not even find that those four students are third party beneficiaries of the contract. The order will simply find that the students have made sufficient allegations on that issue to move forward with the case.”
Mr. Whitford said once the order is filed, the school system will have several weeks to file a formal response.
“Among other things, the school system will deny that the students are third party beneficiaries to the contract and entitled to enforce it,” he said.
Mr. Whitford added that the case is “largely about the ability of an elected school board to manage its school system as necessary to serve the needs of all students and families in the county as a whole while being careful and efficient with the expenditure of tax dollars.”
As for the hearing held Monday, Ms. Paradis said in an email she withdrew an original complaint to amend it to add a breach of contract claim “as the school board and CCC (Carteret Community College) have an agreement to operate MaST for the benefit of eligible students but the board has breached the agreement.” The school meets on the campus of CCC.
The group of parents claim the school board’s decision is an effort to eventually close the school and further claim the board’s decision “was arbitrary and capricious because it lacked fair and careful consideration, failed to indicate the exercise of judgment, and failed to follow procedures in the application of annually admitting 50 freshmen to MaST.”
The complaint further states the board’s decision to deny freshmen acceptance and the resulting partial and constructive closure of the school prior to giving plaintiffs notice and the opportunity to be heard “violated the procedural due process rights of Plaintiffs guaranteed the North Carolina Constitution.”
In response, the Tharrington Smith Law Firm, on behalf of the school board, filed a motion to dismiss the compliant “for lack of subject matter jurisdiction because Plaintiffs lack standing to challenge the Board’s decision.”
The board’s response also stated the complaint should be dismissed for lack of subject matter jurisdiction “because Plaintiffs have failed to exhaust their administrative remedies.”
In addition, the board’s attorney stated the group’s amended complaint contains numerous allegations regarding statements by individual board members made during meetings held June 2 and Aug. 4. The attorney asked the paragraphs be stricken pursuant to Rule 12(f) of the N.C. Rules of Civil Procedure.
In a brief response to the board’s request to dismiss the complaint, Ms. Paradis stated the court should not dismiss the amended complaint and as the court has subject matter jurisdiction and the “Plaintiffs stated a claim upon which relief could be granted. The Complaint seeks to have the Court find that Defendant violated the requirements of the North Carolina Constitution and breached the 2019 Memorandum of Understanding and the 2020 Memorandum of Understanding.”
Jaymie Kerstein of Newport, one of the parents named in the complaint, said in an email to the News-Times Tuesday, “How ironic is it the board of education is so willing to spend thousands of tax dollars on legal fees, and proudly advertise ‘a team of attorneys....intensively working on the defense since the case was filed,’ but claims budget issues are to blame as the only drive to close MaST?”
However, Mr. Whitford said, “the school system is not paying the Tharrington Smith Law Firm in Raleigh. Years ago, the school system joined a risk management pool with most of the school boards across the state to respond to law suits like MaST. One benefit of participation is that the risk management pool hires and pays the law firms to defend these kinds of cases. That happened in this case.”
There have been many twists and turns since the school board voted in June to not allow freshmen to enroll this year. After citing budget concerns, the General Assembly agreed in July to allocate $200,000 to the school, which allows students to earn college and high school credits simultaneously. Parents had hoped that would result in the board reinstating the class, but that didn’t happen.
Then, at the Sept. 1 meeting, school system Finance Officer Kathy Carswell reported the N.C. Department of Public Instruction notified her on Aug. 25 the state agreed to fund the principal’s position at MaST for the 2020-21 academic year.
