The Elks Lodge #1710, PAWS and Military Order of the Purple Heart are holding their annual 9/11 Memorial Ride Saturday, Sept. 12.
The Ride is to honor the wounded warriors and first responders on the 18th anniversary of 9/11.
Classic cars will be escorted as many motorcycles as possible. The fundraiser is to help send troops home for the holidays and includes a parachute jump, flag ceremony, silent auction, food, entertainment and more following the ride.
Cost to participate is $25 and an extra $5 for an additional rider. The ride begins at noon at 400 Miller Road in Morehead City. For more information contact Jeff Holloway at (252) 725-5100 or Kent Neal at (252) 241-4240.
