Reporter's note: This article was updated at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, to reflect the latest timeline of vaccine arrival.
MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Health Care will get an initial shipment of COVID-19 vaccines Thursday, less than a week after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Hospital officials say CHC is “excited” to be part of the first wave of vaccine shipments and anticipates receiving the vaccines Thursday. On Dec. 8, the state notified CHC it has been designated to receive 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for frontline hospital staff and providers.
“Knowing we will begin vaccinations soon gives us great hope in this battle against the pandemic,” CHC CEO Harvey Case said in a release.
A vaccine taskforce, a subset of the hospital’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Team, continues to be involved in preparing for the arrival of the vaccines while following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. CHC already has ultra-cold freezers in place to store the vaccine at the required temperature range of -80 to -60 degrees Celsius.
The hospital said the vaccine taskforce has developed a detailed plan and process to administer the vaccines to frontline staff. Based on CDC guidelines, CHC will begin vaccinating staff in high-risk areas and then extend the opportunity to other hospital workers. The taskforce is also planning a virtual town hall to give staff an opportunity to hear directly from the hospital’s infection prevention team and ask questions.
“Though health care workers are first in line to receive the vaccination, we strongly encourage anyone offered a vaccine to take it,” Mr. Case continued.
Wonder who is going to be offered a jab . Any bets ?
