Carteret County deputies investigate Friday drive-by shooting at Newport mobile home park

NEWPORT — Carteret County sheriff’s deputies are investigating an alleged drive-by shooting that occurred Friday night at Sea Scape Mobile Home Park in Newport.
According to a release from the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report of approximately six to eight rounds fired around 11:30 p.m. Friday, followed by three more rounds fired just before midnight. The mobile home community, formerly known as Eagles Nest Mobile Home Park, is at 446 Nine Road in Newport.
Deputies report no one was injured in the shooting, however, a vehicle and a mobile home in the park were struck.
Detectives are reportedly reviewing surveillance video during the time of the shooting. Suspects in the case are described as two males operating a small passenger car.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Carteret County Crime Stoppers at 252-726-4636 or email crimetips@carteretcountync.gov.
