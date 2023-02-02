MOREHEAD CITY — Just in time to celebrate February as American Heart Month, Carteret Health Care (CHC) in Morehead City has received some heart healthy news.
Hospital officials, in a press release issued Feb. 1, reported CHC has received a three-year term of accreditation from the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC) in echocardiography in the area of adult transthoracic. Echocardiography is used to assess different areas of the heart and can detect heart disease or signs of serious cardiovascular infections or conditions.
“I am proud of the entire team, including sonographers, cardiologists, and all members of the cardiopulmonary staff who have worked diligently to achieve this distinction,” CHC's Interim CEO Kyle Marek said in the release. “Receiving this accreditation right before American Heart Month gives our team more opportunity to encourage cardiac health and wellness in the community.”
The cardiac services available at CHC consist of stress tests, a cardiac catheterization lab, nuclear medicine and cardiac rehabilitation.
Accreditation by the IAC means that CHC has undergone an intensive application and review process and is found to be in compliance with published standards, demonstrating a commitment to quality patient care in echocardiography.
There are many factors that contribute to an accurate diagnosis based on echocardiography. They include training and experience of the sonographer performing the procedure, the type of equipment used and the quality assessment metrics each facility is required to measure.
Marek concludes, “The accreditation further validates the quality heart care and compassion patients have been receiving and will continue to receive from the hospital.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is the leading cause of death for men, women and people of most racial and ethnic groups in the United States. On average, one American dies every 34 seconds of cardiovascular disease — disorders of the heart and blood vessels.
An estimated 121 million Americans suffer from heart disease.
To celebrate American Heart Month, hospital staff members are also hosting a kickball tournament at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25 at Big Rock Landing to raise money for the American Heart Association.
