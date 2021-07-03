State superintendent endorses local control of mask requirements during county summer school tour

BROAD CREEK — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said she supports giving local school boards the authority to decide if students and teachers should wear masks for the 2021-22 academic year.
“I think mask requirements should be a matter of local control,” she said Thursday during a tour of summer school programs at three county schools. “If a community has a low enough (COVID-19) positivity rate, they should be able to make that decision.”
The Carteret County Board of Education, during a special meeting Monday, began the process of revising its local safety policy to eliminate the mandatory mask requirement for students and teachers while in school. The requirement is currently mandated by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and by an executive order from Gov. Roy Cooper.
In addition, Senate Bill 173, Free the Smiles Act, passed the House June 23 and has been referred to the Senate. The act would give local authority to boards of education to determine if students and staff should wear face coverings.
If the bill becomes law, Carteret County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said the board would hold a special meeting to decide the matter for 2021-22.
County Board of Education member Kathryn Chadwick said Thursday she was glad to know Ms. Truitt endorses giving control to local boards to make that decision.
“I’m encouraged that the state superintendent wants to put it in local hands for the next school year,” she said. “I think we’re doing a disservice by making these children wear masks.”
As for Ms. Truitt’s tour of summer school programs at Broad Creek Middle School, Newport Middle School and Newport Elementary School, she said it’s part of a statewide fact-finding tour she and her staff are doing to see how well the programs are progressing.
“I go when I’m invited, and Dr. Jackson invited me to come and see what’s happening in Carteret County,” she said. “I couldn’t be happier with what I’m seeing in this summer learning program. This is a tribute to the dedication of our teachers and staff. This has been a hard year and the fact that they are here and excited says a lot.”
Dr. Jackson said he invited Ms. Truitt because he wanted her to see the “outstanding job” his teachers and staff were doing.
“I’m incredibly proud of what our teachers and staff are accomplishing and I wanted to share it with the state,” he said.
Broad Creek Middle School English teacher Heather Blackwell said she appreciated Ms. Truitt taking the time to visit her school.
“I think it validates all of the hard work that teachers and staff are doing and shows the hard work that we’re doing to help our students,” Ms. Blackwell said.
Chloe Racine, a rising freshman at Croatan High School, said she didn’t realize who she was talking with when Ms. Truitt shared a few minutes watching her complete an English assignment in the BCMS media center.
“I’m excited,” Chloe said. “She was really nice, and I liked her mask,” referring to Ms. Truitt’s colorful daisy mask.
Ms. Truitt said she and her staff will compile the information from their tours and report the information to the State Board of Education and legislators.
The General Assembly passed House Bill 82 in April, calling on districts to offer summer school to address learning losses and the negative impacts of COVID-19 on students in grades kindergarten through 12.
In Carteret County, 1,339 students are attending a six-week summer program, Camp SHINE (Serving-Helping-Investing-Nurturing-Engaging). The program started June 14 and will continue through Thursday, July 29.
Students in grades kindergarten through 2 are receiving instruction in math and reading. Pupils in grades 3-8 are attending classes in reading, math and science. High school students are taking courses in English language arts, math, science and social studies.
Schools are also required to have in-person social and emotional support provided by counselors and social workers. In addition, schools are offering enrichment classes, such as music and art, and physical education activities.
Estimated cost of the summer program is $1.7 million, based on $44.81 per student per day. Funds for the program are coming from federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Stabilization, or ESSERS, funds.
