Retailers plan for Black Friday, Small Business Saturday amid pandemic

CARTERET COUNTY — The long lines and large crowds usually seen on Black Friday may not happen this year amid a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases, but businesses are still figuring out ways to get shoppers excited for the start of the holiday shopping season.
The Friday following Thanksgiving, known as Black Friday, usually represents the start of the holiday shopping season, but the National Retail Federation reports retailers are taking a slightly different approach this year. Many of the businesses surveyed are emphasizing their online shops and extending deals beyond Black Friday, among other measures meant to discourage large crowds from gathering in stores.
The NRF also predicts holiday sales to increase 3.6-5.2% over last year, despite the present economic downturn spurred on by job losses and other negative effects of the coronavirus. Online sales are expected to increase, as well, with the NRF projecting 20 to 30% growth in online sales.
Locally, business professionals encourage residents to support small, local businesses for their holiday shopping needs this year. Many stores plan to participate in Small Business Saturday, held the Saturday after Thanksgiving as a way to promote shopping at smaller, locally owned stores rather than big national retailers.
“We’re pushing the message for people to shop local still, but do it COVID-style,” Downtown Morehead City Executive Director Lisa Rueh said. “…Our small businesses need support badly, especially this year.”
Ms. Rueh said some businesses are offering deals throughout this week and into December to prevent a huge rush of customers at one time, and many are promoting online shops and other virtual offerings instead. She said businesses are also enforcing face mask requirements and capacity limits for those who choose to shop in-person.
“I think our stores are really thinking outside the box this year to accommodate the situation,” she said.
One in-person Small Business Saturday event that’s still on is the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center’s first-ever Christmas Market, taking place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the back parking lot of the Core Sound Store at 806 Arendell St. The market will feature goods from vendors across eastern North Carolina, along with snacks, music and storytelling throughout the day. Coronavirus precautions, including face masks and social distancing will be enforced.
The Small Business Center at Carteret Community College is also taking a new approach to Small Business Saturday this year. The center announced in a release it will be hosting a “Race to Shop Local” instead of the typical neighborhood shopping events.
“It’s even more important this year for people to shop locally. The Coronavirus has had a huge negative impact on many local businesses,” Small Business Center Director Brandy Bell said. “Every time you buy a cup of coffee at a local coffee shop or takeout from the restaurant down the street, you are shopping at a small business and making a difference to those business owners.”
This is how individuals can participate in the Race to Shop Local:
- Purchase items from a local small business. Then, post a picture of your purchase on social media, tagging the business and the Small Business Center using the hashtags #SmBizSatVirtualRun #EntryPurchase and #ShopSmall. The post will serve as your “entry fee.”
- On Small Business Saturday, run or walk and then post a picture on social media saying how far you went. Tag the business where you purchased your “entry fee” item and the Small Business Center using the hashtags #SmBizSatVirtualRun #isupportlocalbusiness and #ShopSmall.
- Stop by the Small Business Center to pick up your “shop small” bag and participation certificate.
“Our goal is to generate social media buzz about shopping locally and featuring products Carteret County businesses have to offer,” Ms. Bell said. “The virtual run participants will show what they are purchasing, and their social media contacts will see them. Hopefully, the posts will inspire others to shop small to help local business owners.”
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
