Carteret County staff proposes steady tax rate, maintained services in fiscal 2021-22 budget

BEAUFORT — Maintaining services while keeping the tax rate the same, budgeting revenues conservatively and fully reopening post pandemic are some of Carteret County’s top priorities in the fiscal year 2021-22 budget, which was unveiled Monday during the Carteret County Board of Commissioners meeting.
County finance director Dee Meshaw and County Manager Tommy Burns presented the recommended budget to commissioners at their monthly meeting in the boardroom of the administration complex in Beaufort. The board will hold a public hearing on the plan Monday, June 7 and must adopt the final budget before the new fiscal year starts Thursday, July 1.
The recommended budget across all funds totals $134,784,580, a 27.36%, or $50.76 million, decrease from the current year’s amended budget. Ms. Meshaw explained a large portion of that decrease, $34.68 million, is due to the completion of the county’s beach nourishment phase three project. The county also completed a number of other capital projects this year, including renovations to the administration building and various waterway dredging projects.
The general fund is the single largest budgeted fund and where most of the county’s day-to-day operations occur. As recommended, it totals $105,070,000, a $10.49 million decrease from the current year due to transfers out for beach nourishment.
“The general fund is the main operating fund of the county,” Ms. Meshaw said. “Everything goes in the general fund unless there is an accounting standard, a general statute or a bond covenant that states you must account for it in a separate fund.”
On the revenue side, the county will retain the property tax rate of 33 cents per $100 of assessed value. Ad valorem taxes account for roughly 50% of general fund revenues, totaling $55,260,000, a slight 1.2% increase over the current year. The second largest revenue category is other taxes, which is primarily made up of sales and use taxes, at $17,250,000, a 4.9% increase. Other revenues include permits and fees, sales and services, interest, transfers and intergovernmental, which comes from state and federal sources.
Ms. Meshaw pointed out the intergovernmental category decreased by about $3.1 million due to non-recurring grants the county received last year, such as federal coronavirus relief funds.
“We’ve received a lot of COVID funding for human services programs and public safety, and then there’s some other capital grants that aren’t in the new budget, as well,” she said.
As for general fund expenditures, education makes up the largest category with about 29% going toward either the Carteret County public school system or Carteret Community College. The public school system has a recommended operating budget of $23,992,500, with an additional $2.69 million for school capital projects. The community college has a budget of $2,775,000 with a $1 million capital budget. The recommended education operating budget does not include state and federal funding sources.
In addition, the county’s entire recommended annual debt service, $7,730,600, is for projects related to the public school system. Ms. Meshaw said $1 million of the debt service budget is set aside for the county’s first school bond payment. Carteret County voters passed the $42 million bond in November 2020 for school capital improvements and school officials plan to soon begin those projects.
The second largest function of government expenditures is human services, followed by public safety and general government. Ms. Meshaw noted most spending categories are funded at a similar level as the current fiscal year, with the exception of transportation, which has a roughly 50% decrease. She said that is due to the county receiving insurance proceeds last year related to airport hangar damage from Hurricane Florence.
“That was a one-time expense that flowed through our books,” she said.
Human services expenditures also decreased in the 2021-22 budget compared to this year, which Ms. Meshaw said is due to higher spending on public health measures related to the pandemic.
The county plans to fund a few new positions in 2021-22, including converting an elections specialist I and a public library office assistant from part time to full time and adding a public buildings maintenance technician for and child protection services supervisor. The sheriff’s office will receive two new deputies, one in court services and one focused on electronic monitoring, and all county employees will be eligible for a merit pay increase, based on performance. There is no cost-of-living adjustment for employees included in the proposal.
Ms. Meshaw also presented the recommended budget for the county’s other funds, including the special revenue funds, which encompasses fire and rescue districts and the occupancy tax fund. She also reviewed the capital projects fund and the enterprise fund, which includes the water fund.
The county has $875,000 set aside for capital improvements next fiscal year, including $350,000 for waterway dredging, $100,000 for tax department pictometry and the remaining $425,000 for various building and maintenance projects.
The water fund totals $1,220,000, but Ms. Meshaw acknowledged it could be affected by the pending bids for the purchase of the county water system. At the time, she said, the county is not recommending a tax increase for the fund.
“You can only set the tax rate once, once it’s adopted, it cannot be adjusted until you get to the next fiscal year to adopt the next fiscal year tax rate. Fees can be adjusted any time during the fiscal year,” Ms. Meshaw said. “So, the county manager and I were discussing that until a decision is made about retaining or selling the water system that we left no rate increase. When a decision is made on that, depending on what decision is made, we would come back and revisit the budget.”
A copy of the recommended fiscal 2021-22 budget can be found at county-carteret-nc-budget-book.cleargov.com/budget/2022.
The board of commissioners will hold budget workshops over the coming weeks to review more details about the budget before the public hearing scheduled for June 7.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
