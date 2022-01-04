New Peletier commissioner wants town to develop its own land-use plan

PELETIER — Only one month into his first four-year term, a Peletier commissioner is calling on the town to adopt its own land-use plan.
Commissioner Steven Overby, who along with Tim Quinn was sworn into office as newcomers replacing Larry Rhue and Alice Dunn on Dec. 6, said Monday he believes it’s essential for the town to have its own plan, separate from the one Carteret County recently adopted as an update to its 2009 state-required land-use plan.
Mr. Overby led the Nov. 2 town election ticket with 112 votes. Mr. Quinn won with 45 votes, while Dan Taylor was reelected with 49 votes.
“During my campaign, I continuously spoke to voters about the need for Peletier to develop our own Land Use Plan,” Mr. Overby said in an email Monday. “Every municipality (in Carteret County) with the exception of Peletier and Bogue has (its) own Land Use Plan.
“The County Commissioners adopted the updated Land Use Plan at their December 2021 meeting,” he continued. “The process began in 2018 and the (county) planning board and steering committee hosted several public hearings to receive public input. I have not requested the meeting minutes, but I suspect no one from Peletier was directly engaged for this process.”
Mr. Overby said he realizes the county advertised the public hearings in the Carteret County News-Times.
But, he said, “It is the town’s responsibility to be aware of issues that affect us. As a Commissioner, I intend to work towards an effective working relationship with the County, but I am uncomfortable falling under the purview of the County Land Use Plan because we were not engaged nor did we provide input during the process.”
Mr. Overby had planned to make those remarks during the town commission meeting Monday night, but the session was canceled because of threatening weather. He said he still plans to make his thoughts known to the board during the rescheduled commission meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10, and he looks forward to responses from fellow commissioners and the public.
In the email Monday, he said his concern is, “Peletier, and much of Western Carteret County, is experiencing exponential growth. Addressing implications from the current and future development is paramount.”
He added that while he’s a proponent of property owners’ rights and feels they should be able to develop their land in a manner that benefits them, “I will not favor any development that negatively or adversely affects the quality of life or property values of others.”
Mr. Overby said he skimmed through the county’s land-use plan and noted “there were objectives pertaining to transportation issues on the Highway 24 corridor and Highway 70 most impacted by I-42,” which is under construction and intended to speed transportation from the Raleigh area to Carteret County, almost surely increasing growth and development here.
But, he added, “I didn't see an objective effort that addresses safety concerns along Highway 58. Western Carteret County is where the untapped real estate potential lies, so the Town of Peletier needs to be proactive and develop our own Land Use Plan that addresses infrastructure concerns.”
Mr. Overby said he believes growth can improve the quality of life it’s managed with strategic planning.
“I found it interesting that the County Land Use Plan acknowledges the aging population,” he said. “The plan states the county will look for ways to add to the attractiveness of a retirement community while pursuing opportunities to retain young adults with higher paying jobs, which appears paradoxical.
“The average household income in Carteret County is roughly $58,000 while the average price a house sells for is roughly $360,000. It's clear most of residents are either retired or work for the government,” he continued.
He also said the town will have economic opportunities as a result of the new Interstate 42.
“The water is a natural resource and we have done a good job capitalizing on tourism,” he said. “Hopefully we can incentivize higher paying industry to expand to Carteret County. We certainly have the real estate to accommodate commercial growth.”
Also on Monday, Mr. Overby said he hopes the N.C. League of Municipalities can soon give the town a presentation on the services it offers.
“I know Cape Carteret gets a lot of help on things from the league,” he said. “It's unsettling Peletier is not even a member of the league. I'm waiting to hear back what the membership fee is and get them scheduled to come to hopefully February's meeting.”
