Carteret County positivity rate for COVID-19 drops below 5 percent

CARTERET COUNTY — The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in Carteret County dropped below 5% for the week ending Feb. 13, the lowest rate the county has seen since September.
The county released the percent positivity rate as part of the COVID-19 update Friday afternoon. According to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, the county’s positivity rate has been steadily declining since peaking in mid-January and is now below the state’s target rate of 5%.
Health officials also reported a decrease in active COVID-19 cases Friday, down to 140 from 159 active cases Thursday. With 17 new confirmed cases added to the overall total Friday, Carteret County stands at 4,300 total cases, with 4,117 recoveries and 43 deaths.
There were six hospitalizations reported at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City Friday, up by one from the previous day. Daily hospitalizations have been declining since a peak in mid-January locally and statewide. The state recorded its lowest number of hospitalizations seen in several months Friday.
The Carteret County public school system reported 13 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the week of Feb. 12-18, bringing the total number of cases connected to schools since last August to 189.
