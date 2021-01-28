BEAUFORT — Narcotics detectives with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and Morehead City Police Department arrested a Newport man Tuesday, ending an investigation of opiate trafficking in Carteret County.
According to a Thursday afternoon release from the CCSO, Michael Lee Frazier, 57, of Nine Foot Road in Newport, faces several drug charges, including five counts of trafficking opiates and one count each of possessing cocaine with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver and possessing a schedule II controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver.
Detectives targeted Mr. Frazier and conducted a controlled purchase of prescription medication, the release states. Over the course of the investigation, detectives allegedly seized approximately 13 grams of suspected crack cocaine that had been cut into 96 “crack rocks.” The investigation also found Mr. Frazier was allegedly in possession of Percocet.
Mr. Frazier was placed in the Carteret County jail in Beaufort under a $1.5 million secured bond and attended a first court appearance Wednesday. The CCSO said he was out of jail on a $30,000 bond awaiting trial on narcotics charges stemming from the 2018 undercover drug operation “Operation East to West.”
