MOREHEAD CITY — Recreational fishermen in Carteret County and beyond have an opportunity to help the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries gather data on cobia.
The DMF announced Wednesday, April 20 the recreational cobia fishing season will open Sunday, May 1 in North Carolina waters, and the division is asking recreational fishermen for help with data collection. According to the DMF, the recreational cobia fishery is managed by the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission. The commission’s cobia fishery management plan identifies several data needs, including collection of size, age and maturity information, as well as the collection of fin clips to help genetically identify stock differences.
“Recreational anglers can aid in the collection of this data by donating cobia carcasses to the division’s Carcass Collection Program,” the DMF said. Locations of freezers can be found on the Carcass Collection Program webpage deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/science-and-statistics/carcass-collection-program.
According to the program webpage, in Carteret County, collection freezers are available at Cape Point Marina at 1390 Island Road in Harkers Island and at the DMF headquarters at 3441 Arendell St. in Morehead City.
Additionally, creel clerks will collect cobia fin clips when interviewing recreational anglers. The information collected will be provided to ASMFC for use in future stock assessments.
During the open season, the minimum size limit will be 36 inches fork length (measured from the tip of snout to the fork in the tail), and the possession limit will be one fish per person per day. From Sunday, May 1 through Thursday, June 30, the vessel limit while fishing aboard a private vessel will be one fish per-person per-day with a maximum of two fish per-vessel per-day if two or more people are aboard it. The private vessel limit will decrease to one fish per-vessel per-day beginning Friday, July 1.
The possession limit for fishing aboard a for-hire vessel will be one fish per-person per-day with a maximum of four fish per-vessel per-day if four or more people are on board it.
The recreational cobia season closes Saturday, Dec. 31. Additional information on recreational cobia regulations is available on the DMF’s proclamation web page deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/rules-proclamations-and-size-and-bag-limits/fisheries-management-proclamations, clicking the Current Proclamations button and then opening the link FF-29-2002.
