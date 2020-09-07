Tropical Storm Paulette forms; coast may feel effects next week

NEWPORT — A new tropical storm has formed out over the Atlantic, and while very distant from the coast, local forecasters say it may increase the risk of rip current later.
The National Hurricane Center issued an advisory at 11 a.m. Monday on Tropical Storm Pauletter reporting the storm had just reached tropical storm status. Its location is about 1,205 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands and about 1,375 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands. It has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and its moving west-northwest at 3 mph. Its minimum central barometric pressure is 29.68 inches.
According to the extended forecast graphic, Paulette is expected to continue moving west-northwest in the direction of the U.S. coast. However, it’s forecast to still be well away from the coast even by Saturday.
National Weather Service meteorologists have said tropical storms and hurricanes can have effects on coastlines even if they don’t make landfall. One of these potential effects is increasing the risk of rip currents, strong currents of water that run perpendicular to shorelines. These currents are strong enough to pull even the strongest swimmers out to sea.
NWS Newport weather forecasting office meteorologist Casey Dail said Monday it’s possible Paulette may have some local effects if it gets closer to the coast.
“At this point it (Paulette) is pretty far out,” Ms. Dail said, “but next week it’s possible we may see an increased risk of rip currents.”
According to the extended forecast, there’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the week. Chances of showers range from 30% to 70%, with the most likely days being Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
The NWS provides forecasts, watches, warnings, outlooks, advisories and more information on its website, weather.gov/mhx/, on Twitter at twitter.com/NWSMoreheadCity, on Facebook at facebook.com/NWSMoreheadCity and on YouTube at youtube.com/NWSMoreheadCity.
More information on tropical weather is available from the NHC at its website, nhc.noaa.gov.
