NEWPORT — If a shelter-at-home order takes effect in Newport due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, town officials intend to provide staff with at least four weeks of paid emergency sick leave.
The town council met Thursday afternoon for an emergency meeting at town hall. The councilmen and staff present sat farther apart than usual in order to practice social distancing, and Councilman David Heath attended remotely via speakerphone.
During the meeting, the council unanimously approved extending paid emergency sick leave for town staff in the event Gov. Roy Cooper issues a stay-at-home order for the state or such an order is implemented by Mayor Dennis Barber.
If an order is given, town staff will receive an additional two weeks of paid emergency sick leave beyond the federally mandated two weeks.
Councilman Mark Eadie said his instinct was to pay town employees as long as they could.
“It’s important our employees stay healthy and get paid,” he said.
Councilman Danny Fornes agreed, though he said some town facilities, like the water/sewer utilities, require on-site personnel to maintain.
“I want to look out for the employees,” Mr. Fornes said, “but we’re going to need them.”
Mr. Eadie concurred, saying essential personnel would still have to work on-site. However, he said non-essential personnel, such as office workers, shouldn’t be forced to come in if they can work remotely.
The council also considered the difficulties residents are facing due to the outbreak, such as paying bills on time. The council unanimously approved an amendment to the town water/sewer ordinance saying no customers will be subject to disconnection on or before Friday, May 1 or during the town’s state of emergency, whichever is later.
The amendment also says cut-off fees won’t be applied to customer accounts during the state of emergency. Customers will have 10 business days after the termination of the state of emergency to pay water/sewer bills before being subject to disconnection.
Town Manager Bryan Chadwick said Assistant Manager and Finance Officer Teresa Fulk came up with the ordinance amendment.
“Most other municipalities are doing the same,” he said.
Mr. Chadwick updated the council on the existing measures town officials have put in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
“All town facilities have been closed to the public until further notice,” he said. “(The) fire and police (departments) have implemented stringent sanitizing policies.”
Mr. Chadwick said due to state restrictions, the inmate laborers which the public works department often employs aren’t available. This means the work is being divided up among the department’s full-time staff.
Mr. Chadwick said it’s likely to have an effect on the departments vegetative debris removal service.
“If we continue to do it (collect debris),” Mr. Chadwick said, “we need to put some limitations on it. People will put whole trees out there (to be collected).”
Mr. Fornes said he thinks staff should inform the residents of the limitations and ask residents to limit their debris.
He asked if the Federal Emergency Management Agency was going to provide any reimbursement for expenses incurred due to outbreak prevention measures, such as paid sick leave. Ms. Fulk said town staff is still waiting for a determination from FEMA but staff has filled out applications for assistance already in the even reimbursement becomes available.
When Mr. Eadie asked about the financial effects the outbreak will have on the municipal revenue, Mr. Chadwick said town staff doesn’t know yet.
“The sales tax isn’t determined until the end of the month,” he said.
Ms. Fulk said the first quarter of the next fiscal year will reflect the affects of the outbreak on business in Newport.
“Just driving down the street, it’s obvious sales tax is taking a hit,” she said. “It’s all dependent on how long this lasts.”
Mr. Chadwick said he’s been having control group meetings with town department heads and the mayor to keep everyone updated. He also said he’s been having daily calls with town managers around the county.
“They’re all facing the same issues we are,” Mr. Chadwick said. “This is unprecedented.”
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.