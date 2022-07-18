MOREHEAD CITY - The Morehead City town council will hold a special meeting at city hall at 11:30 a.m. July 20. The purpose of this meeting will be to take action to select an interim city manager.
This meeting follows the July 18 closed session which was called for the purpose of “considering the qualifications, competence, performance, (and) condition of appointment of a prospective public officer.”
The current acting city manager is Daniel Williams, Morehead City’s public services director. The board unanimously decided to appoint him acting city manager at their July 13 meeting, but Mr. Williams indicated it would not be a position he would desire to undertake for long.
