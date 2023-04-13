CARTERET COUNTY - Carteret County Sherriff’s Office is looking for James Latif Sr. The 56-year-old was last seen in the Beaufort area two days ago around 10 a.m.
Latif left for an appointment April 11, did not return and has not been heard from since he left. According to the Sheriff's Office, no information about a vehicle is known at this time.
Anyone with information about Latif’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at 252-726-1911.
