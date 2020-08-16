Town temporarily closes beach access
The Western Ocean Regional Access will be closed to the public for walkway repairs and construction Monday, through Wednesday.
Emerald Isle officials remind beachgoers that public parking and restrooms will still be available at the Eastern Ocean Regional Access at 2701 Highway 58.
Beaufort seeks applicants
Beaufort officials are looking for applicants to serve a volunteer appointment on the Carteret County-Beaufort Airport Authority.
The panel oversees operations at Michael J. Smith Field airport in Beaufort.
Applications can be found online at beaufortnc.org/bc/page/volunteer-board-application and must be submitted by 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31.
Applications can be submitted to Town Clerk Michele Davis via email at m.davis@beaufortnc.org.
Town seeks committee volunteer
Pine Knoll Shores officials are accepting applications for the town’s strategic planning committee. Town staff announced there’s a vacancy as of Thursday.
Volunteers interested in serving on the strategic planning committee may contact Town Planner Kevin Reed by email at kreed@townofpks.com. The deadline to apply is Thursday, Aug. 27.
Cedar Point planners to meet Tuesday
The Cedar Point Planning Board will meet Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.
The only item on the agenda is a commercial site plan review for a project at 121 Bell St.
The only individuals in town hall will be Town Administrator David Rief and Town Clerk Jayne Calhoun. To join the meeting, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/85097930154?pwd=YUJMSndPd0o2SUdaTnZqTk0yZWFuZz09. The public can also visit zoom.us/join and enter the meeting ID 850 9793 0154 and password 996602.
To join by phone, call 1-929-205-6099 and, when prompted, enter meeting ID 850 9793 0154, followed by the password 996602.
