BEAUFORT - The pathway for covered docks was opened at the town of Beaufort's first regular commissioners meeting of the new year.
A zoning text amendment to modify section 2-H-4 of the town's Land Development Ordinance was submitted by Beaufort resident Martha Harrell and presented Monday evening before commissioners.
Standards for new dock roofs would limit the area under the roof at 400 square feet, which is in line with guidelines from the existing Coastal Area Management Act and the N.C. Coastal Resources Commission.
Approximately 139 properties on the Beaufort waterfront along Taylors Creek and other areas in corporate limits will be affected, according to town staff.
Although the town planning board voted Dec. 19 to reject the request due to public concerns of new construction negatively impacting residents' view of the water, commissioners voted unanimously on Monday to allow the proposed amendment.
"This comes down to a property rights thing," said Commissioner Charles "Bucky" Oliver, a sentiment that was echoed by his fellow commissioners as well as several residents who spoke during the public comment period. "I think it is not necessarily the role of the government to intervene in something that is as subjective as blocking a view or not."
Another point raised by commissioners was the need for new construction to be structurally sound.
"I am more concerned about the quality of the structures," said Commissioner John Hagel. "We need to ensure that in the high-wind conditions that proper engineering is done to avoid any debris that might break loose and strike other people or property nearby."
Although Beaufort's current Land Development Ordinance states property owners are not allowed to have a roof structure on a riparian lot, town staff noted between 12 and 14 similar structures already exist from earlier times.
During public comment, Front Street resident Richard Olsen explained he walks the waterfront every day and does not think allowing new construction would be detrimental to his views of the vista.
"It's not incumbent upon anyone to build these structures," Olsen said. "It's the people who need them that do it. I have close to 100 feet of waterfront and a dock and a lift. Under no circumstance am I ever going to build something like this out there. The cost of doing it doesn't allow me to consider it, nor would I."
Olsen did caution commissioners, however, for the need to create strict guidelines for the roofs.
"I do not see this problem as being a big deal, but I do suggest putting some very strict control on what it is, how sturdy it is, how big it can be and where it can be located," Olsen said. "By doing so, you will stop what might be a proliferation of stuff we don't want to have out there."
In a point clarified by Commissioner Marianna Hollinshed, new dock roofs in the historical district would have to come before the town's Historic Commission in a quasi-judicial evidentiary hearing.
Hollinshed also noted the need to add restrictions concerning the building of add-ons to the structures, such as railings, removable screens and netting that would further block the view.
While the motion was conditionally approved Monday evening, the ordinance modification will now undergo slight changes to reflect commissioners' concerns about minimizing horizontal blockage before taking effect.
