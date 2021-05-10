COVID-19 hospitalizations at Carteret Health fall over weekend; active cases up slightly

CARTERET COUNTY — The number of patients reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19 at Carteret Health Care fell by four over the weekend to one hospitalization reported Monday.
The hospital, at 3500 Arendell St. in Morehead City, reported five COVID-19 patients Friday, slightly more than the two to three daily patients it had been seeing over the past few weeks. Despite the relatively low numbers of hospitalizations, Carteret County has recorded two COVID-related deaths since April 27, for 53 deaths since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.
The County Health Department, meanwhile, reported 16 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, for 4,985 total cases documented. Active cases went up by six to 55, and recovered cases stand at 4,877.
Health officials continue to urge people to get their COVID-19 vaccination by either calling the health department at 252-728-8550, option 2, to schedule an appointment or going online to myspot.nc.gov to search for vaccine providers in the county.
In addition, the Carteret County public school system had seven additional COVID-19 cases reported the week of April 30-May 6, bringing the total number of confirmed cases connected to the school system to 228 as of Friday afternoon.
Three new cases were reported at Croatan High School, two at White Oak Elementary School and one each at Morehead City Primary and West Carteret High schools.
