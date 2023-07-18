BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Commissioners agreed Monday night to apply for a grant to dredge Raymond’s Gut Creek, a scenic stream that runs through several subdivisions in rapidly growing Peletier and connects to Hampton Bay, a part of White Oak River.
The commissioners, who met in their meeting room on Courthouse Square and online via Facebook, approved the grant application as part of the consent agenda, a list of items that can be approved with no discussion and one vote.
The county is seeking a $97,618 state grant for the dredging and disposal of approximately 1,000 cubic yards from Raymond's Gut Creek. The total cost of the project is estimated at total $130,157. The county would have to provide a one-third match for the grant, which comes to about $32,539. The state money would come from the Shallow Draft Navigation Channel Dredging and Aquatic Weed Fund, which gets its funds from the state boat fuel tax and boat title transfers.
The resolution to apply for the grant states that Raymond's Gut is a generally northeast trending waterway connecting the White Oak River to several subdivisions on the western end of Carteret County, and that “chronic long-term shoaling has begun to restrict navigation in Raymond's Gut, thereby causing concern for recreational boaters and impeding access to adjacent waters.”
It adds that, “the Carteret County Board of Commissioners value the economic, recreational, and environmental benefits of the county's waterways and their continued maintenance” and that commissioners “seek to be proactive with respect to the waterways and are open to initiatives that benefit the county by improving waterways, promote efficiency of dredging and disposal practices, and enable the county to leverage state funding.”
The plan is to use bucket and barge dredging under a state Coastal Area Management Act permit.
There are several major residential or recreational developments underway or in the planning stages under the auspices of the county or the town in the area near Hampton Bay and Raymond’s Gut Creek.
Most recently, the Carteret County Planning Commission voted unanimously in June to approve a development known as The Hamptons on the White Oak. It is expected to be a 168-unit residential subdivision on four properties totaling 81.05-acre properties on Amphitheater Drive off West Firetower Road just outside Peletier. It is also to include 22 townhouses and a 69-slip marina.
County commissioners last year rezoned the property from B-1 (General Business District), R-15 (Single-Family Residential District and R-20 (Single-Family Residential District) to R-10CZ (Single-Family Residential Conditional Zoning District).
West Fire Tower Road is off Peletier Loop Road, which connects to Highway 58.
The project is being developed by Dirt2Dreams LLC. County Commission Chair Jimmy Farrington of Emerald Isle is a principal in the LLC. The consent agenda was approved by a 6-0 vote. Farrington recused himself from voting, and Commission Vice Chair Mark Mansfield called for the motion to approve the consent agenda.
The site of the planned development was formerly known as the “Worthy of the Lamb” area after a long-running religious play performed in an amphitheater.
Many Peletier residents have opposed the project, saying it will congest roads and stress emergency services from the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department. However, since the project is outside the town limits, town commissioners had no say in the rezoning and will have no say in the county’s approval or disapproval of the project.
Dirt2Dreams has other projects in the area. For example, in December 2022, commissioners voted 5-1 to approve a developer’s proposal to rezone 156 acres off Highway 58 near Peletier for a recreational camper park project. Farrington also recused himself from participating in that discussion and from voting on the rezoning.
