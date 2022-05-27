MOREHEAD CITY — It can be a daunting task for parents to talk with their children about high-profile acts of violence, such as the school shooting Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas.
Mental health experts say children look to their parents and other adults, such as school personnel, to help them feel safe following such incidents. It’s especially important to give them a sense of normalcy.
Kathleen Ellers, a child mental health counselor in Morehead City, said for parents, it’s important to be aware of what their children are feeling and keep lines of communication open.
“The biggest thing is not to ignore it,” she said Wednesday. “Don’t assume younger children haven’t heard about it. I prefer that parents be the one that talks to their children.”
She further said it’s important that parents react in a way that makes children, especially younger ones, feel secure.
“Children take their lead from how their parents are reacting,” she said. “They need to know they have a trusted place to go to share their concerns.”
She said typical reactions from children are that they don’t understand and they are frightened it will happen to them.
“The first thing is to validate their feelings and listen to what they are saying,” she said.
Once parents have heard their child, it’s important that they reassure them they are safe. She further encouraged parents to limit their child’s exposure to the news.
“Don’t allow them to hear it over and over again,” she said.
Ms. Ellers added that the way parents talk to younger children will be different than the approach taken with older children, especially teens.
“Just like when discussing other issues, you wouldn’t talk to your teenager the way you talk to an elementary age child,” she said.
Ms. Ellers said there are many good resources available for parents, such as The National Child Traumatic Stress Network. Resources are available at NCTSN.org.
Another resource used by school psychologists is the National Association of School Psychologists. There are tips for parents and teachers on their website at nasponline.org
Following are tips for parents regarding talking to children about violence from the NASP:
Reassure children that they are safe. Emphasize that schools are very safe. Validate their feelings. Explain that all feelings are OK when a tragedy occurs. Let children talk about their feelings, help put them into perspective, and assist them in expressing these feelings appropriately.
Make time to talk. Let their questions be your guide as to how much information to provide. Be patient. Children and youth do not always talk about their feelings readily. Watch for clues that they may want to talk, such as hovering around while you do the dishes or yardwork. Some children prefer writing, playing music or doing an art project as an outlet. Young children may need concrete activities (such as drawing, looking at picture books or imaginative play) to help them identify and express their feelings.
Keep your explanations developmentally appropriate.
Early elementary school children need brief, simple information that should be balanced with reassurances that their school and homes are safe and that adults are there to protect them.
Upper elementary and early middle school children will be more vocal in asking questions about whether they truly are safe and what is being done at their school. They may need assistance separating reality from fantasy. Discuss efforts of school and community leaders to provide safe schools.
Upper middle school and high school students will have strong and varying opinions about the causes of violence in schools and society. They will share concrete suggestions about how to make schools safer and how to prevent tragedies in society. Emphasize the role that students have in maintaining safe schools by following school safety guidelines (e.g. not providing building access to strangers, reporting strangers on campus, reporting threats to the school safety made by students or community members, etc.), communicating any personal safety concerns to school administrators and accessing support for emotional needs.
Review safety procedures. This should include procedures and safeguards at school and at home. Help children identify at least one adult at school and in the community to whom they go if they feel threatened or at risk.
Observe children’s emotional state. Some children may not express their concerns verbally. Changes in behavior, appetite and sleep patterns can also indicate a child’s level of anxiety or discomfort. In most children, these symptoms will ease with reassurance and time. However, some children may be at risk for more intense reactions. Children who have had a past traumatic experience or personal loss suffer from depression or other mental illness, or with special needs may be at greater risk for severe reactions than others. Seek the help of mental health professional if you are at all concerned.
Limit television viewing of these events.
Maintain a normal routine.
