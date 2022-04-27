CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret Town Manager Zach Steffey has submitted his resignation, effective June 17, to become manager of Franklinton, a town of 2,456 residents in Franklin County in the north-central portion of the state.
In the 2020 U.S. Census, Cape Carteret’s population is listed as 2,403. Franklinton is about 27 miles from Raleigh, and Mr. Steffey has family in the area.
The lengthy notice before Mr. Steffey’s departure will get the town through adoption of the 2022-23 budget, which Mr. Steffey is preparing and commissioners will discuss officially for the first time on Monday, May 9 in a special meeting at 4 p.m. in the town hall on Dolphin Street. The budget must be adopted by June 30.
“I have greatly enjoyed the past 5+ years that I have worked for the town of Cape Carteret,” Mr. Steffey said in an email Wednesday.
“I am proud of all that we have accomplished during my tenure, and I am thankful to the mayor and board of commissioners, both past and present, for placing their confidence and trust in me.
“I am extremely proud of the dedicated team of public service professionals that we have here in Cape Carteret,” he continued. “I am confident that the staff and board will continue to move the town forward through the numerous exciting projects and initiatives that are currently underway.
“I am looking forward to taking the next step in my public service career and to serving as a town manager in the rapidly growing RTP (Research Triangle Park) region.”
Mayor Will Baker said he was sorry to see Mr. Steffey go.
“I can’t say anything but good things about Zach,” he said. “He’s smart, and he has done amazing things for this little town.”
Mr. Steffey has led a focus on parks and recreational opportunities, including a new kayak, canoe and paddleboard launching facility at Peletier Creek off Highway 58 close to Peletier, for which he obtained state grants for the land purchase and construction. In his time as manager, the town has also bought land and created a new park at the end of Lejeune Road, overlooking Bogue Sound.
Mr. Steffey also, with town staff, planned and brought to fruition new festivals and events that bring visitors to town and has championed amended ordinances that have made it easier for new businesses to come to town, reducing the reliance upon residential property owners for tax revenue to pay for services.
The town, Mayor Baker said, posted notice Monday on its website, seeking applicants for the job.
“I’m optimistic we can find the right person, and hopefully we can get a good interim manager until we can hire a permanent manager,” he said.
Mr. Steffey will help with the transition, Mayor Baker added.
In his resignation letter, Mr. Steffey called serving as Cape Carteret manager a privilege.
“I am proud of the numerous accomplishments and milestones that we have reached during my tenure as town manager,” he said. “We successfully weathered Hurricane Florence as well as several other significant storms and we have built our community back stronger and more resiliently. The town has received over $1.3 million in grant funds, $1.35 million in FEMA public assistance grant funding, and made significant progress on the Cape Carteret Trail Project.
“We have attracted new businesses into the town, developed the town’s first UDO (Unified Development Ordinance) and updated our Comprehensive CAMA Land Use Plan. The town has developed exciting new concepts for the future with the Main Street Town Center concept.
“My goal," he said in the letter, “is to ensure a smooth transition process and to help the town complete the FY 22-23 Budget. I deeply value the relationships that I have built with each of you and everything that we have been able to accomplish together.”
Cape Carteret commissioners hired Mr. Steffey as town administrator in March 2017, then elevated him to town manager in early 2018 after the board voted narrowly to adopt a controversial charter change to switch from the town administrator to the town manager form of government under North Carolina general statues.
After that, commissioners fired police chief Tony Rivera, which further divided the town.
“Zach was the perfect person to be here (during the turmoil),” because of his demeanor," Mayor Baker said Wednesday. “He took a lot of hits, absorbed a lot, from different sides.
“I think he’s toughened up because of all that, and I wish him well,” the mayor added. “I think it’s kind of a lateral move, but I understand it because of family. I always want people to be happy.”
The town’s post for manager applicants states that salary is negotiable based on qualifications and experience and is augmented by a generous benefits package.
