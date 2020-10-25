County commissioners accept purchase bid, reject other offer

BEAUFORT — As part of its few actions items Monday evening,the Carteret County Board of Commissioners accepted one bid offer but rejected another for the purchase of county-owned land acquired through foreclosure.
The board held its regular monthly meeting via Zoom due to a recent spike in the number of COVID-19 cases. Because of the virtual meeting format, commissioners agreed to amend the meeting agenda to remove a rezoning public hearing and two presentations and will reschedule the items for another month when the board can meet in person.
The board did, however, move forward with decisions on whether to accept or reject two bids to purchase county-owned land. The first offer commissioners considered was for land at 151 Country Club Lane, lots 30 and 31, in the Sea Gate subdivision. Jonathan and Janet Imhauser have offered $10,000 to purchase the property, and no other bids were received.
According to County Manager Tommy Burns, the county purchased the property as a result of tax foreclosure in March 2015 for $6,500, and the property has a current tax value of $20,727. The board of commissioners has previously rejected offers to purchase the property, but it decided to accept the bid at hand, voting unanimously to accept the offer.
The board next considered an offer to purchase land at 136 Dolphin Way in Beaufort for $1,000, made by Jessica Doty. That property was obtained by the county in July 1999, also by tax foreclosure, for $2,288 and is currently valued at $23,443.
“This is the first interest we’ve had in this property,” Mr. Burns noted.
The board voted unanimously again, this time to reject the offer.
In other business Monday, the board recognized Chris Jones, building code administrator, as the October Carteret County Employee of the Month, and Chairperson Bill Smith recognized county employees with an October birthday. The board also made appointments to various boards and commissions.
In addition, the board adopted the consent agenda, which included the following items:
- Approval of Sept. 21 meeting minutes.
- Tax releases and refunds.
- Request to accept funding for Maternal Health Innovation grant and approval of corresponding budget amendment for $7,500.
- Request to accept additional funding for Women, Infants and Children Program breastfeeding peer counselor and approval of corresponding budget amendment for $5,000.
- Approval of $210,000 budget amendment in support of Bally Refrigerated Boxes N.C. Department of Commerce Building Reuse Grant.
- Approval of resolution in support of Cape Lookout National Seashore’s application for International Dark Sky Park certification.
- Request to accept additional funding and approval of corresponding budget amendment for $13,332.
- Approval of acceptance of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding and approval of corresponding budget amendment for $74,008.
- Request to accept funding for COVID-19 infection prevention support and approval of corresponding budget amendment for $97,153.
- Approval of the revised Carteret County Aging Planning Board bylaws.
- Approval to accept funding for immunization action plan and approval of corresponding budget amendment for $11,323.
- Approval of budget amendment for the sheriff’s office student resource officer funding for $71,405.
- Approval for the county manager to execute the contract with PDS Vista Systems for the human resources information system.
- Approval of memorandum of agreement with the N.C. Coastal Federation to construct and maintain trails on the Stroud tract.
- Approval to enter into agreement and vendor setup associated with a National Fish & Wildlife Foundation grant totaling $1,513,500 for two proposed living shoreline projects at Wainwright Slough and Carrot Island/East Taylor’s Creek.
- Approval of budget amendment to support the governmental accounting standards board adoption of standard 84 fiduciary activities for $400,000.
- Approval to accept a grant from the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency for Hurricane Dorian recovery, approval for the grant to be executed and approval of corresponding budget amendment for $1 million.
- Approval of budget amendment to appropriate insurance proceeds received for vehicle repairs for fire marshal’s office for $6,871.69.
- Approval of resolution honoring John Cooper Mason.
- Approval of proclamation declaring Oct. 18-24 as Friends of the Carteret County Public Library Week.
