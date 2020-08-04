CARTERET COUNTY – The county ended its state of emergency Tuesday morning after officials determined the threat from Tropical Storm Isaias had passed.
A proclamation terminating the state of emergency became effective at 8 a.m. and was signed by County Commission Chairperson Bill Smith.
In a release sent Tuesday afternoon, county officials urged residents to remain safe as they assess damage and clean up from the storm. Some areas of the county experienced downed power lines and trees in yard and blocking driveways. Utility companies were working to restore power to those areas Tuesday.
The county recommends the following safety precautions for dealing with downed power lines:
- If you see a downed power line, move away from the line and anything that may be touching it. Call you utility company to report it.
- If you see someone who is in direct or indirect contact with a downed power line, do not touch the person, call 911 instead.
- Watch where you are walking so that you do not place your feet near water where a downed power line is located.
The county also offers the following tips for staying safe during cleanup:
- Wear sturdy shoes or boots, long sleeves and gloves when handling or walking on or near debris.
- Be aware of hazards from exposed nails and broken glass.
- Use proper safety procedures and operating instructions whenoperating any gas-powered or electric-powered saws or tools.
- Clean up spilled medicines, drugs, flammable liquids and other potentially hazardous materials.
- Do not pile up debris in the road or right of ways.
- The temperatures will be high Tuesday, so remember to drink plenty of water.
