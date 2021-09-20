CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners Monday night voted unanimously to buy a T64 Bobcat skid-steer, an item the board and town manager Zach Steffey included in the fiscal 2021-22 budget.
The 5-0 vote came during the commission’s monthly meeting in the town hall and fulfilled what the public works department has long said is a big need.
A skid-steer is a small construction vehicle, typically with a bucket attachment, that can be used for a wide variety of tasks, such as demolition, debris removal, loading, unloading, mowing, landscaping and grading, depending on the attachments.
Commissioner Steve Martin made the motion to approve the $37,611 purchase.
“It will benefit our town tremendously,” he said. “It is very versatile.”
Mr. Martin said he has used the Bobcat skid-steer before and the town’s purchase price, under state contract, is a very good deal, as the vehicle often sells for much more than $37,000. He praised Mr. Steffey and public works personnel for doing their homework and coming with a good recommendation for board consideration.
The town also budgeted this year for a woodchipper, and the skid-steer will be able to move the chips to desired locations.
“This will be a really good piece of equipment to have after a storm,” Mr. Steffey said.
Of the $37,611, $20,000 is from a state Community Waste Reduction and Recycling grant, $11,630 from the town general fund balance and $5,981 from a program in which the state pays the town to move rights of way along state roads.
