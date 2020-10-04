CP planners to meet Tuesday
The Cedar Point Planning Board will meet Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.
To join the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83616881879?pwd=WkZmVTJHTXM3TmZXTTlJM2sxQldPQT09.
Alternatively, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 836 1688 1879 and password 013285 when prompted.
HPC to meet Tuesday
The Beaufort Historic Preservation Commission will convene at 6 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom for its regular meeting.
On the agenda for the night is consideration of historic plaque approval for 206 Marsh St., approval of the minutes from the Sept. 21 meeting and an update from board members and staff.
To join the meeting virtual meeting, visit https://zoom.us/j/95897468106?pwd=MzlvOENCYzh0UGVxRlY0dVFMT2crdz09.
Council to hold workshop Tuesday
The Morehead City Council will hold a monthly workshop meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the council chambers of the municipal building, 202 S. 8th St.
In order to comply with Gov. Roy Cooper’s orders limiting mass gatherings, in-person attendance will be limited. Those who wish to attend to electronically should contact the city clerk prior to the meeting for information on how to connect by Zoom or by telephone. City Clerk Cathy Campbell can be contacted at cathy.campbell@moreheadcitync.org or call 252-726-6848, ext. 139, by 3 p.m. Monday.
AB planning board to meet
The Atlantic Beach Planning Board is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the town hall boardroom at 125 West Fort Macon Road. The meeting will also be held via Zoom.
The meeting is open to the public. Those who wish to attend online may find instruction at atlanticbeach-nc.com.
