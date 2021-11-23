New businesses take shape in Cape Carteret as growth continues in western end of county

CAPE CARTERET — Two long-awaited new businesses are under construction in Cape Carteret, one nearing completion and the other just underway.
Starbucks, which will offer coffee and food, is the closest to completion. The Cape Carteret Board of Commissioners approved the plan for the shop in December 2020 as the site of the former PNC Bank. The site is an outparcel in the Carteret Crossing Shopping Center off Highway 24, across the street from the town hall and police department. The bank building was demolished in early April and new construction began shortly thereafter.
Town officials, when they approved the plan, said they believed it would be a catalyst for other new businesses in town. At the time, they praised the shopping center property owner, Swain and Associates of Wilmington, for promising to do extensive landscaping and put in a swale to catch at least some of the stormwater runoff and filter pollutants before they enter a drain that channels the water under the highway to a stormwater system.
The second business under construction, for which work started earlier this month, is a Lowes Foods gas station and kiosk at the intersection of Highway 24 and Enterprise Avenue, which leads south into Carteret Crossing.
The board approved the plan for the gas station by a 4-1 vote in April, with Commissioner Steve Martin in opposition because he believed it needed to be built farther back on the shopping center property in order to avoid causing traffic problems on Highway 24. The parcel is the former Marine Federal Credit Union building.
The gas station site plan by The Isaacs Group, a civil engineering firm based in Charlotte, shows three parking spaces, including one for handicap access.
For a couple of years, the town has been pushing to make commercial development easier in order to ease the tax burden on residential property owners.
No opening date has been announced for either business.
