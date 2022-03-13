Multiple development projects going to Beaufort commissioners for hearings, possible approval Monday

BEAUFORT — Multiple property development projects are going before the town board of commissioners at its next regular meeting Monday.
The Beaufort Board of Commissioners met for its regular work session Feb. 28 in the train depot and online via Zoom, with Commissioner Marianna Hollinshed absent. This marked the first time the board has met in person in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the work session, the board approved, by general consensus, adding various hearings and discussions for five property development projects to the Monday meeting agenda.
The biggest of these projects is Beau Coast, a 283-acre, 671-unit subdivision on Lennoxville Road that’s been under construction since 2008. Owners Blue Treasures LLC are requesting changes to the subdivision’s planned unit development, and the board agreed to hold a public hearing for the request at the Monday meeting.
According to a Feb. 22 staff report from town planning and inspections director Kyle Garner, the requested changes include relocating and expanding a proposed amenity center, adding street parking where needed, removing 82 townhome lots and adding 88 single-family lots to the project.
Beau Coast isn’t the only subdivision the board will consider. The board also agreed to discuss a sewer allocation request for the proposed Trestle Walk subdivision on Live Oak Street.
Owner Beach Moss Development & Consulting LLC is requesting 3,360 gallons per day of sewer capacity for the subdivision, located on two parcels between the former Beaufort Elementary School and Hancock Park subdivision. The proposed Trestle Walk subdivision will be seven lots.
Other property development matters coming before the board at its next regular business meeting are as follows:
· A public hearing for a rezoning request for property at 1113 Live Oak St. to rezone from R-8 (medium density residential) to RS-5 (high density residential).
· A quasi-judicial evidentiary hearing for a special-use permit request for a mini-storage facility at 2150 and 2176 Live Oak St.
· A discussion for a voluntary annexation request for a 25.84-acre residential lot that fronts on Piners Point Road.
The board also took action Feb. 28 on one matter of property development. The board unanimously approved a special-use permit for an accessory dwelling unit at 308 Ann St. This action was taken based on the results of the board’s evidentiary hearing on Feb. 14.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.