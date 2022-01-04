Fleet Readiness Center East completes verification of laser peening process

By Heather Wilburn, Fleet Readiness Center East
CHERRY POINT — Fleet Readiness Center East marked a milestone in its support of the F-35B Lightning II aircraft when it successfully completed verification of the laser shock peening process and returned the first aircraft to undergo the procedure to the fleet.
Laser shock peening strengthens the aircraft’s frame without adding any additional material or weight, which would reduce its capability by limiting its fuel or weapons carrying capacity. The procedure helps extend the life expectancy of the fifth-generation F-35B fighter, which is the short takeoff-vertical landing, or STOVL, variant flown by the U.S. Marine Corps. Verification of the process provides quality control by confirming it meets system-level requirements through a combination of inspection, analysis, demonstration and testing.
“The laser shock peening modification is essential to extending the life of the F-35B STOVL variant, and the ability to complete this procedure successfully allows FRC East to support this critical workload,” said FRC East Commanding Officer Col. Thomas A. Atkinson. “Standing up this strategic capability positions FRC East as a readiness multiplier for the future of Marine Corps aviation, and I’m proud of the hard work and dedication shown by the team in achieving verification of the process and returning the first laser shock peened F-35 aircraft to the fleet.”
FRCE completed construction on a $6 million, purpose-built laser shock peening facility in August 2019, and inducted the first F-35 to undergo the procedure in June 2020. Achieving the verification milestone required a cooperative effort by a multidisciplinary team that spans FRC East, the F-35 Joint Program Office, the aircraft manufacturer and the contractors that developed and conduct the laser peening procedure.
“The big picture here is that we set up a capability that has never been stood up before. We made STOVL history by completing verification of the laser shock peening procedure on the first Marine Corps aircraft inducted for the modification and returned to the fleet,” said Jeanie Holder, the F-35 Joint Program Office induction manager at FRC East. “As our local enterprise, we accomplished a lot to get the building stood up, get the equipment set up, and then roll the first aircraft into something that has never been done before.”
Having the laser shock peening process verified means FRC East and its partners conducted the modification for the first time and it was then troubleshot, streamlined and improved, said Wes Klor, overhaul and repair supervisor on the F-35 modification line at FRC East.
“Our team got in there and completed the modification according to the engineering instruction, found any issues or trouble spots and documented these areas,” Mr. Klor explained.
“The artisans will take the instructions and work them, step by step, until they get to a point where they see an area for correction or improvement,” he continued. “Then they work with engineering to make changes to the engineering instruction on the spot and test out these solutions. Finally, they repeat the entire process successfully.”
Verification validates the engineering instruction, the tooling, the supply system and other factors associated with the process, noted Scott Nelson, F-35 Joint Program Office induction manager at FRC East.
The verification marks FRC East as the first and only facility in the world to capable of conducting the laser shock peening modification on an F-35 aircraft; a second facility, Ogden Air Logistics Complex at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is scheduled to come online in the near future, and FRC East has served as a model for successful standup, Ms. Holder said.
“We found all the potholes. We have broken ground for them to be able to fall in behind us and not have to do it the hard way,” she said. “It was always intended for FRC East to lead the way.”
All told, almost 15,000 labor hours went into verifying the process, Ms. Holder said, which sets FRC East up for success when it comes to working laser shock peening modifications for select F-35B aircraft in the future.
“This is going to be a major part of the FRC East F-35 workload for the next five to seven years,” she explained. “FRC East is the only facility that can do it besides the complex at Ogden, which will be providing the service on a limited, overflow basis because of their work on the F-35A, which is the conventional takeoff and landing variant flown by the Air Force. So it’s huge. Truly, in my opinion, it is a big deal.”
