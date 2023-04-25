RALEIGH — The public is invited to attend a May 2 virtual meeting of the state Citizen Advisory Committee for HUD Community Development Block Grant-Mitigation funding.
The meeting will be an opportunity for committee members and the public to learn about program updates that have occurred since the committee’s January meeting and CDBG-MIT action plan amendments that have been approved by HUD. The action plan provides detailed information about how the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) intends to use the federal funds.
People interested in attending can view the agenda and register prior to the meeting at https://bit.ly/CACmtgMay23.
The Citizen Advisory Committee is a 15-member committee established by NCORR and the State Disaster Recovery Task Force to increase transparency in the use of CDBG-MIT funds, obtain public comment and input on proposed mitigation activities, and serve as an ongoing public forum to inform CDBG-MIT projects and programs.
Committee members include representatives from areas of North Carolina defined by HUD as “Most Impacted and Distressed” by hurricanes Matthew and/or Florence, as well as representatives with relevant technical and industry experience.
In addition to mitigation initiatives, NCORR administers programs that include long-term disaster recovery, strategic buyout, resiliency, community development and affordable housing. Learn more about NCORR programs at: https://www.rebuild.nc.gov/.
