Health department to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Saturdays in February

MOREHEAD CITY —The Carteret County Health Department is providing a weekend option for COVID-19 testing starting this weekend.
Mako Medical Laboratories, a COVID-19 mobile clinical testing service, will begin free community testing on Saturdays during the month of February.
Starting this Saturday, the provider will make drive-thru testing available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Carteret County Health Department, 3820-A Bridges St., Morehead City. PCR testing will be available and registration is strongly encouraged prior to arrival.
A registration link will be posted on the health department website. Results will be available through the Mako Medical online portal within 48 hours from the test date. Rapid testing will not be offered at this site.
People who seek to be tested must enter the health department parking lot entrance on the west end of the property and follow signage to the testing site. To be tested, individuals should bring a valid photo ID. Minors under age 18 will only be tested if they are accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
Insured patients should provide their insurance information on pre-registration. Testing will be provided to uninsured patients at no cost.
People should be prepared to stay in their vehicles while awaiting testing. Additional drive-thru testing dates are scheduled for Feb. 12, 19 and 26, all Saturday dates.
Demand for COVID-19 testing remains high, according to the county. Individuals can order free at-home rapid testing kits through the United States Postal Service at COVIDtests.gov.
Testing is also widely available through pharmacies and other medical providers. Test results generally come back in about one to two days.
For a complete list of COVID-19 testing locations in Carteret County, visit carteretcountync.gov/1035/COVID-19-Testing.
For more information, call the Carteret County Health Department at 252-728-8550, option 3.
