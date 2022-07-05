MOREHEAD CITY — Morehead City residents and visitors alike are familiar with the large red dragon statues located outside a residence on Highway 24. The landmark, listed online as a tourist attraction, was vandalized on July 3.
The approximately 6-foot-tall statues, made by chainsaw carver "Mountain Mike" Ayers, stood guard at the entrance to the property. Myers owns Mountain Mike's Whetstone Woodworks in Maggie Valley. They were badly damaged, one even decapitated. The perpetrators defaced the statues with axes, chopping them into pieces.
The 5-acre, high-security property is owned by the Bowen family and is home to approximately 62 statues.
Thomas Skirving, the property manager and self-described dragon keeper, described the attack on the Bowens’ property as heartbreaking. “The Bowens are the most generous people I’ve ever met,” he said. “They help everybody.”
Mr. Skirving noted the Bowens’ local philanthropic reputation. “They come from a blue-collar background . . . they understand what it’s like to struggle,” he said. As an example of their generous nature, he went on to explain that they often leave a couple $100 tips to waitstaff at local restaurants.
The Bowens are offering a reward for information leading to the apprehension of the individuals responsible. The family asks that anyone with information contact the Morehead City Police Department.
