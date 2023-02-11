EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle commissioners will hold a comment period during their meeting Tuesday night to give the public a chance to express their ideas and concerns in the early stage of development of the fiscal year 2023-24 budget.
The monthly session of the board will begin at 6 p.m. in the meeting room beside the police department and will be available to view live on the town’s Facebook page.
Each person who speaks during the comment period will be limited to three minutes.
“This public comment time will give our citizens a chance to express their ideas and concerns … at the front end of the process, and can be incorporated into budget planning,” Town Manager Matt Zapp said. He noted there will be additional opportunities for public comment on the budget, including during the official budget hearing on Tuesday, June 13.
Commissioners have already had one meeting to discuss budget issues and are likely to have additional work sessions, which are always open to the public.
The budget must be adopted by June 30 and will go into effect on July 1.
For fiscal year 2022-23, which began July 1, 2023, the town’s total budget was $12.7 million. It included a one-cent increase in the property tax rate, from 15.5 to 16.5 cents per $100 of assessed value.
The 2022-23 budget also included a $10 increase, from $265 to $275, in the annual garbage service fee, necessary because of increased costs passed on by the company, Simmons and Simmons.
The 16.5-cent tax levy for the current fiscal year included 15.5 cents dedicated to the general fund and 1 cent for the beach nourishment fund. There was, as usual, an additional tax on oceanfront property, 4 cents per $100 of assessed value.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
