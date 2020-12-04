NEWPORT — Three fire departments responded to a two-alarm fire Thursday night on Highway 24.
A call went out over the emergency scanner at 8:54 p.m. for a fire at 954 Highway 24. Morehead City Communications Director Alize Proisy said Morehead City Fire/EMS, Broad and Gales Creek Fire Department and Newport Fire Department responded to the call, finding a structure fire occurring at Coastal Community Action, a nonprofit dedicated to fighting poverty.
“The fire originated in a storage room,” Ms. Proisy said, “where a portable heater was located among numerous flammable materials.”
First responders got the fire under control by 10 p.m. and remained on-scene until 1 a.m., cooling hotspots and conducting an investigation.
“Significant damage was done to the structure and contents,” Ms. Proisy said, “but nobody was hurt.”
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.