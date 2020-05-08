RALEIGH — With travel throughout North Carolina limited, state officials say coastal counties and municipalities are taking a revenue hit.
N.C. State Treasurer Dale Folwell held his monthly “Ask Me Anything” media conference call Tuesday. During the call, the treasurer discussed how the novel coronavirus outbreak and resulting restrictions and business shutdowns are placing financial stress on counties and municipalities.
Mr. Folwell said financial issues these local governments were facing prior to the outbreak are “still very important” and the difficulties created by the pandemic only compound these problems.
Mr. Folwell said in a follow-up interview Tuesday with the News-Times the state treasury department knows a lot of coastal counties and municipalities rely on sales and use tax revenues.
“With the state shutdown…we’re seeing a decrease in their revenue, but no decrease in their expenses yet,” Mr. Folwell said.
While the department has been keeping an eye on local government budgets, Mr. Folwell said they’re not authorized to give direct financial relief to local governments.
“The only assistance we can offer is through the Local Government Commission,” he said. The LGC provides resources, guidance and oversight to local governments.
During the teleconference, Mr. Folwell also said his department has noticed a need for more “transparency and data” from the N.C. Department of Transportation. He further said during the follow-up interview the department doesn’t know what specific effects the outbreak may have on NCDOT’s capital projects, such as the Interstate 42 extension project or its Highway 70 corridor improvement project.
“Over the last couple years, the NCDOT has overspent their budget by billions of dollars,” Mr. Folwell said. “This has been (happening) before COVID-19.”
During the conference call, Mr. Folwell said despite the effects of the outbreak, the state health plan is still in operation. He also said the state pension plan, as of Monday night, was still over $101 million.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
