Trump supporters rally in downtown Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY — A crowd of President Donald Trump’s supporters converged in the parking lot of Southern Salt restaurant in downtown Morehead City Wednesday for a “March for Trump” rally event.
The event was put on by the group Women for America First, which is hosting a series of traveling rallies “to demand transparency and protect election integrity.” The group is advocating for an audit of the 2020 General Election, which President Trump lost to President-elect Joe Biden.
Morehead City was one of the first few stops on the March for Trump bus tour, which kicked off Nov. 29 from President Trump’s south Florida Mar-a-Lago estate. The tour will make multiple other stops along the East Coast and Midwest over the next couple of weeks, culminating in a March for Trump in Washington, D.C. Saturday, Dec. 12.
“I’m here today because I want to see Donald Trump stay our president for four more years,” said Brian Reid, of Havelock, who came to Morehead City to attend the event with his wife, Lynda.
The rally featured several speakers who encouraged attendees to continue showing their support for President Trump, as well as music and impromptu chants of “four more years.” Many people waved Trump flags and sported Trump-branded merchandise, and there were booths set up with vendors selling hats and other gear.
At least 100 people, many of whom were not wearing face coverings, gathered for the event despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
