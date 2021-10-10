Board will meet Monday
The Carteret County Consolidated Human Services Board will meet via Zoom at 6 p.m. Monday. To access the meeting, visit carteretcountync.zoom.us/j/88675085585?pwd=aUVkRTNaZVFxRk5oSVVFYlhJVThjQT09.
The Consolidated Human Services Board oversees the County Department of Social Services, the County Health Department and animal control. Those wishing to make public comment will need to identify themselves and will have five minutes to address the board.
Agenda items include election of the board chairperson and vice chairperson, introduction of new board member Scott Cobb, board training by Kristi Nickodem with the UNC School of Government, health department updates, DSS updates and more.
Under the consent agenda, the board will consider approval of a request to accept $35,000 in Supplemental Chaffee Funds, which provides one-time payments to former foster youth, and approval of the 2021 Consolidated Human Services Board policy review.
Beaufort commission to meet
The Beaufort Board of Commissioners will consider a water rate reduction for some out-of-town customers when it convenes Monday afternoon.
The board meets virtually at 6 p.m. via Zoom. To join the public meeting, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/85780459009?pwd=d0VNVmRPNTU3YW85b3IyUTlhOHo3Zz09.
The water rate consideration comes after the county has altered rates multiple times in recent months for customers on the county-owned water system, which is under contract for sale to private provider. Beaufort provides water service to a group of residences outside corporate limits using the county’s water. The town commission will consider matching rates with the county.
Other items on the agenda Monday include a presentation on “Plastic Free by the Sea,” the manager’s report, a discussion on COVID safety measures, traffic-calming measures, a site plan for Pruitt Health Care, final plat for Front Street Village’s phase four and board and public comment.
LWV to host Cape Carteret forum
The League of Women Voters of Carteret County, in partnership with the Carteret County Chamber of Commerce, will host Cape Carteret municipal candidates for a forum Tuesday.
The event begins at 6 p.m. and will be hosted via Zoom. To join, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/89494442109?pwd=UTBNMGc3TmdjSjQzcTRyOHBZSGg1QT09#success.
A moderator will pose pre-screened questions to the candidates, who will also be allowed an introduction and closing statements.
LWV to host Emerald Isle forum
The League of Women Voters of Carteret County, in partnership with the Carteret County Chamber of Commerce, will host Emerald Isle municipal candidates for a forum Wednesday.
The event begins at 6 p.m. and will be hosted via Zoom. To join, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/83243498991?pwd=cWMwQUI0dFVRZWdtQ0dTcDZPTnRuQT09#success.
A moderator will pose pre-screened questions to the candidates, who will also be allowed an introduction and closing statements.
Cape Carteret board to meet Monday
Cape Carteret commissioners will meet Monday at 6 p.m. in town hall off Dolphin Street and virtually via GoToMeeting.
Items on the agenda include hiring a contractor to build a section of the Cape Carteret Trail roughly from White Oak Elementary School to Taylor Notion Road along Highway 24, discussion of speedbumps along Clubhouse Drive, discussion of purchasing and installing kayak racks at town waterfront parks, discussion of stormwater problems on Starlight Drive and a public hearing on and consideration of rezoning a 2.1-acre tract at 704 Highway 58 from residential to commercial.
To join the meeting via GoToMeeting,visit gotomeet.me/TOCC/board-of-commissioners-meeting.
CCC trustees will meet
The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday in classrooms 229 and 230 of the Wayne West Building. Agenda items include discussion of an employee performance bonus, second reading of an image-use policy, a presentation on the automotive systems technology program and reports by administrators and trustee committee chairpersons.
EI commission to convene
Emerald Isle commissioners will meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. in their meeting room off Highway 58 and virtually via GoToWebinar.
To join the meeting online, visit register.gotowebinar.com/rt/1043108197618194192.
The major item on the agenda is awarding a contract for planting up to 300,000 pieces of vegetation to help stabilize oceanfront sand dunes in areas where it has been damaged or destroyed. The contractor that submits the low bid would harvest seeds from existing Emerald Isle sea oats in the fall, the plants would grow in a greenhouse in the winter and be planted on the dunes this spring.
The project would be paid for by the town’s beach nourishment fund, which 1 cent of the town’s property tax rate of 15.5 cents per $100 of assessed value, plus an additional 4-cents from oceanfront property owners.
Planning commission meets Monday
The Carteret County Planning Commission will consider a slew of new business when it convenes for its monthly meeting Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the commissioners’ boardroom of the administration complex in Beaufort.
Two of the items on the agenda are related to a proposed 54-lot subdivision, known as Ballentine Grove phase one, to be located near the intersection of Highway 24 and Cagle Road near Newport. The developer is requesting approval of a letter of credit, as well as final plat approval for the project.
The commission will also consider final approval for another proposed subdivision, known as The Flatts at Coldwater Creek, a 20-lot multifamily development located off Old Church Road in Stella. Finally, the board will review a rezoning request for a property near the intersection of Broad Creek Loop Road and Highway 24 from single-family residential to general business district zoning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.